202
Home » Maryland News » Delaware police say rape…

Delaware police say rape suspect found living in car on Md. farm

By The Associated Press September 22, 2018 2:45 pm 09/22/2018 02:45pm
3 Shares

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a rape suspect has been found living out of his car on a farm in Maryland.

Dover police said Saturday that federal marshals and the First State Fugitive Task Force arrested Isaac Pierce on Thursday on a farm in Princess Anne County in Maryland. Police had been looking for him since Sept. 16.

Police allege that Pierce was with the victim when they stopped near basketball courts at Delaware Technical and Community College. They say he physically assaulted the woman, then forced her to drive to a parking lot, where he allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled and threatened her.

Pierce is still in custody in Maryland and is awaiting an extradition hearing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crime delaware Isaac Pierce Local News Maryland News rape
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500