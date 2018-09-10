202
Authorities: Body of missing swimmer found in Maryland

By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 7:30 pm 09/10/2018 07:30pm
CALIFORNIA, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say the body of a missing swimmer has been found.

News outlets report St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies recovered the body of 20-year-old Manuel DeJesus Portillo Romero on Sunday. According to a news release, he was reported missing on Saturday.

Romero and family members had been at Myrtle Point Park, located on the Patuxent River. As family was preparing to leave the park, Romero was unable to be located. An extensive search was conducted, and his body was eventually recovered from the water.

Foul play is not currently suspected. Romero’s body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

