Attorney: Maryland woman shot was witness in double homicide

By The Associated Press September 8, 2018 1:07 pm 09/08/2018 01:07pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — An attorney says a 25-year-old woman fatally shot in Baltimore County was a witness in a double homicide case.

Police have said Tracey Elizabeth Carrington of Essex and a friend were getting into a parked car Thursday night when a suspect walked up and began shooting at Carrington, striking her multiple times.

Carrington was pronounced dead at the scene.

Attorney Warren Brown tells The Baltimore Sun Carrington was being called as a prosecution witness in the slayings of two men at a Towson apartment complex in April. Brown is representing one of the two men charged in the killings.

Baltimore County police Officer Jennifer Peach tells WBAL-TV the department has no indication about the motive behind Carrington’s shooting.

double homicide Local News Maryland News tracey elizabeth carrington witness
