7-Eleven robbery triggers chase from Delaware to Maryland

By The Associated Press September 17, 2018 8:22 am 09/17/2018 08:22am
NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities say the robbery of a 7-Eleven in Delaware triggered a chase that ended in Maryland.

Citing a Delaware State Police release, The News Journal reports that a multi-agency effort Saturday tracked and followed the suspect’s car, which was familiar to police. Authorities had active warrants on the suspect.

The chase began in New Castle, and ended in Chesapeake, Maryland, when the suspect’s car ran into a trooper’s vehicle. Authorities say the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands, and was shot with a stun gun before being taken into custody.

A handgun-style pellet gun was found in his car.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Timothy J. Brewer. He’s being held in Maryland pending extradition to Delaware.

The newspaper didn’t include comment from Brewer or a representative.

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Local News Maryland News
