202
Home » Maryland News » Wading couple finds suitcase…

Wading couple finds suitcase with bones inside

By The Associated Press August 7, 2018 5:09 pm 08/07/2018 05:09pm
3 Shares

WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Officials say a couple wading in the water off a Maryland beach bumped into a suitcase containing some bones and burned personal effects.

The Worcester County Sheriff tweeted Tuesday that the couple was wading in the water off Homer Gudelsky Park in West Ocean City when they stumbled across the suitcase.

The sheriff’s office says there were personal effects that appeared to be burned and bones inside. Authorities have not yet said what kind of bones they appear to be.

A dive team was called to the scene to remove the suitcase from the water to and determine what else is in it.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News ocean city West Ocean City Worcester County Sheriff
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500