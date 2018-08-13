202
Home » Maryland News » Under Armour, Kevin Plank…

Under Armour, Kevin Plank silent amid University of Maryland football scandal

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 13, 2018 2:46 pm 08/13/2018 02:46pm
Share

Under Armour Inc. and CEO and founder Kevin Plank are staying quiet while the University of Maryland reels from an ESPN report alleging abusive treatment and intimidation of football players by coaching staff.

Plank, a Maryland alum and significant donor to the university, and his Baltimore-based Under Armour, a major sponsor, declined to comment Monday on the ESPN report but are monitoring the results of a pending investigation being conducted the university.

Football coach DJ Durkin and three members of the training staff have been placed on administrative leave after Friday’s ESPN report described a culture of “fear and intimidation” within the football program leading up to the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair. The university expects to complete its investigation by Sept. 15.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) and Plank are almost synonymous with Maryland football. Plank walked on to the Maryland football team in the mid-1990s. It was during that time Plank came up with…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News business Business & Finance espn ESPN report Jordan McNair Maryland News under armour university of maryland Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500