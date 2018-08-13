Under Armour, Kevin Plank silent amid University of Maryland football scandal

Kevin Plank, a Maryland alum and significant donor to the university, and his Baltimore-based Under Armour, a major sponsor, declined to comment on the ESPN report.

Under Armour Inc. and CEO and founder Kevin Plank are staying quiet while the University of Maryland reels from an ESPN report alleging abusive treatment and intimidation of football players by coaching staff.

Plank, a Maryland alum and significant donor to the university, and his Baltimore-based Under Armour, a major sponsor, declined to comment Monday on the ESPN report but are monitoring the results of a pending investigation being conducted the university.

Football coach DJ Durkin and three members of the training staff have been placed on administrative leave after Friday’s ESPN report described a culture of “fear and intimidation” within the football program leading up to the death of 19-year-old offensive lineman Jordan McNair. The university expects to complete its investigation by Sept. 15.

Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) and Plank are almost synonymous with Maryland football. Plank walked on to the Maryland football team in the mid-1990s. It was during that time Plank came up with…