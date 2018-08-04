202
Parents of neglected Maryland children sentenced to 30 years

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 1:36 pm 08/04/2018 01:36pm
WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — Two western Maryland parents who kept their youngest children locked in a cage-like room covered in feces have been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

News outlets report that parents Paul and Melissa Trapani of Westminster received the maximum possible punishment at Thursday’s sentencing hearing.

The six children ranged in age from 5 to 12 when they were found in deplorable conditions in the family’s home in 2014. The two youngest children were locked in a room with a door that resembled a cage. The 5-year-old boy was wearing only a diaper, and the 7-year-old girl was naked. Both were covered in flea bites and feces. The girl was described as exhibiting animal-like behavior.

Authorities investigated after one of the older children drew a picture of his home at school.

