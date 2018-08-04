Officials warn of possible dam breach at Maryland lake

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said Saturday that Cascade Lake near Hampstead is again at maximum capacity and water is flowing through an emergency spillway.

HAMPSTEAD, Md. (AP) — Heavy rainfall has pushed a Maryland lake to capacity, and officials are warning area residents of a possible dam breach.

“The situation is being closely monitored by the dam owner and dam owner’s engineer, MDE Dam Safety, and public safety agencies,” Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.

Areas downstream of the lake are warned to prepare for large amounts of water. Numerous roads around the lake are closed.

These road closures include:

Snydersburg Road between Cape Horn Road and Hampstead

Mexico Road (Maryland Route 482)

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also warns that the following roads may be closed, if necessary:

Brodbeck Road by Walmart

Brillhart Road and Maryland Route 482

Brodbeck Road and Schaeffer Drive

Maryland Route 482 and North Brook

Shiloh Road and Brodbeck Road

Cape Horn Road and Brillhart Road

Harvey Gummel Road and North Cape Horn Road

Maryland Route 30 – Bypass and Maryland Route 482

Last month county and state officials began draining the lake and canceled most activities on the water after heavy rains damaged a nearby dam.

The sheriff’s office said storms Friday night caused additional damage to the dam.

The lake is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.

WTOP’s Nahal Amouzadeh contributed to this report.

