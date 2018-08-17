202
Military plane makes emergency landing in Knoxville

By The Associated Press August 17, 2018 3:26 pm 08/17/2018 03:26pm
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A military plane flying from Maryland to Texas has made an emergency landing in Knoxville.

Maj. Wayne Capps of the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston in South Carolina said a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 315th made the landing Friday afternoon at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base due to a pressurization issue.

No injuries were reported. Capps did not know how many people were aboard the plane. Emergency vehicles were called as a precaution.

The incident remained under investigation.

