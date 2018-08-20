202
Maryland teen connected to thefts at marinas, private piers

By The Associated Press August 20, 2018 8:07 am 08/20/2018 08:07am
PASADENA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland teen has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts at marinas and private piers.

News outlets cite a Maryland Department of Natural Resources release that says 19-year-old Daniel Francisco Bohle is charged with 40 counts. He turned himself in Aug. 10 and was released on his own recognizance.

The investigation began in July 2017, with several reports of missing kayaks and vessel break-ins. Similar incidents were reported through that fall. In September, police stopped a truck that had a number of items in the bed, including a cooler marked with fishing stickers. The truck, owned by Bohle, was later connected to the crimes via surveillance video.

It’s unclear whether Bohle has a lawyer. Anne Arundel County police also investigated.

