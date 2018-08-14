202
Maryland pharmacist’s gun sends would-be robbers fleeing

By The Associated Press August 14, 2018 6:25 pm 08/14/2018 06:25pm
PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — A Maryland pharmacist fired his revolver and ran off two would-be robbers, who are charged by police in connection with the incident.

News outlets report Princess Anne police filed multiple charges Tuesday against 22-year-old Cody Allen King and 22-year-old Justin Michael Bull. It couldn’t be determined if they have attorneys.

Wasim Amir said he was sitting in his office at Karemore Pharmacy Monday when a man ordered people to get on the floor. Amir said he grabbed a revolver from his desk and walked into the store, where he saw a man with what he thought was an assault-style rifle.

Amir said the man with the rifle yelled, “He has a gun.” Amir said he fired a shot but didn’t think he hit anyone.

Police said no one was hurt.

