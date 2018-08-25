Md. pharmacist admits he gave out drugs for sexual favors

Prosecutors say Richard Daniel Hiller directed two women to come to the Towson pharmacy where he worked, where he would make them engage in sexual intercourse or perform other sexual acts prior to filling fake prescriptions.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland pharmacist has admitted to filling fraudulent prescriptions for several women in exchange for sexual favors.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland says 64-year-old Richard Daniel Hiller of Owings Mills pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and distributing oxycodone.

Prosecutors say Hiller directed two women to come to the Towson pharmacy where he worked, where he would make them engage in sexual intercourse or perform other sexual acts prior to filling fake prescriptions. They also say Hiller distributed oxycodone to a third woman and in exchange would ask for nude photos and sexual videos or that she allow him to grope and kiss her.

Over the course of the conspiracy, prosecutors say Hiller distributed approximately 20,500 15-milligram oxycodone pills.

He will face a maximum sentence of 20 years for each charge when sentenced later this year.

