Maryland man sentenced for selling heroin in West Virginia

By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 2:02 am 08/22/2018 02:02am
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to 17 ½ years in federal prison for selling heroin in West Virginia.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Martinsburg said 38-year-old Christopher Wigfall of Randallstown, Maryland, was sentenced Tuesday. A jury convicted Wigfall, who also is known as “Frank,” in February of two counts of heroin distribution and one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin.

The prosecutor’s office said Wigfall sold heroin in December 2014 in Berkeley County.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s office said in a news release his office partners with the U.S. Attorney Bill Powell’s office and assisted in prosecuting Wigfall.

