202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland man gets 45…

Maryland man gets 45 years in S Carolina robbery

By The Associated Press August 12, 2018 8:58 pm 08/12/2018 08:58pm
Share

SALUDA, S.C. (AP) — A Maryland man who was recruited to help with the robbery of a South Carolina couple has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Citing an Eleventh Circuit Solicitor’s Office release, news outlets report 29-year-old Robert Goodwin, Jr. pleaded guilty Aug. 8 to charges including kidnapping.

The release says jewelry store owners Lynda and Danny Tidwell were tied up and held at gunpoint for hours during the 2017 robbery. They eventually freed themselves and called authorities.

It says Goodwin’s nephew and co-defendant, 40-year-old Abin Lee Lowman, was convicted in June of charges including armed robbery and sentenced to life without parole. It says Lowman plotted the robbery and recruited Goodwin, James Wilson and Joshua Darien from Maryland to help.

Each has pleaded guilty in federal court. Wilson and Darien have pending state charges.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Maryland News robert goodwin jr
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500