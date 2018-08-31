202
Lawsuit: Six Flags security guards beat black Maryland man

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 5:31 pm 08/31/2018 05:31pm
This June 17, 2018, photo provided by the Mims family shows security guards at Six Flags America holding down Nicholaus Mims on the ground in Woodmore, Md. Mims has sued Six Flags America, arguing guards beat him as he left the park after a disagreement this summer. Six Flags spokeswoman Denise Stokes says the company believes the lawsuit has no merit. Company lawyers have denied his allegations in court. (Courtesy of the Mims family via AP)

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has sued Six Flags America, arguing guards beat him as he left the park after a disagreement this summer.

The Washington Post reports Nicholaus Mims, who is black, sued in a Maryland court seeking $10 million in damages.

Mims says his son wandered from a water park, and he looked for him in other sections. He found his son, but security guards told him he needed to put on a shirt.

Mims said after an argument, he agreed to leave but guards followed him out of the park and tried handcuffing him. The lawsuit alleges they slammed him to the ground and beat him.

Six Flags spokeswoman Denise Stokes says the company believes the lawsuit has no merit. Company lawyers have denied his allegations in court.

Information from: The Washington Post, http://www.washingtonpost.com

