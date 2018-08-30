202
Home » Maryland News » Fire in hole: Eastern…

Fire in hole: Eastern Shore teens accused of setting port-a-potty ablaze

By The Associated Press August 30, 2018 7:07 am 08/30/2018 07:07am
2 Shares

RIDGELY, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say two teens lit a port-a-potty on fire and caused other damage to the neighborhood.

Citing a Maryland State Fire Marshal release, WBOC-TV reports that a 15-year-old and 16-year-old are charged with arson in connection with the destruction of the portable, plastic commode Wednesday.

The release says a neighbor saw the fire, but it had been extinguished before Ridgely firefighters arrived. Investigators determined that the fire had intentionally been set.

Ridgely police had investigated a series of vandalism and property destruction incidents this week, and identified the teens as responsible for the port-a-potty fire and the other damages. They’re also charged with malicious burning and malicious destruction of property, and additional counts are pending.

Both were released into their parents’ custody.

___

Information from: WBOC-TV, http://www.wboc.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
arson caroline county fire Local News Maryland News ridgely
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500