Controlled dam breach begins at Maryland lake

HAMPSTEAD, Md. (AP) — A controlled breach of a Maryland dam has begun at a lake pushed to capacity by heavy rains.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that contractors have begun the controlled breach of the dam at Cascade Lake near Hampstead. It may take several days to complete. The plan is to excavate the dam in stages to coincide with the water level.

Heavy rainfall Friday pushed water levels to maximum capacity at the lake for the second time in as many months. Water flowed through an emergency spillway.

Last month county and state officials began draining the lake and canceled most activities on the water.

The lake is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.

