Church worker in Ocean City charged with embezzling $100K

By The Associated Press August 4, 2018 3:58 pm 08/04/2018 03:58pm
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman has been charged with embezzling more than $100,000 from her Ocean City church.

Ocean City Police announced charges Friday against 51-year-old Teresa Kolacz of Berlin on charges including embezzlement and forgery.

According to police, Kolacz was working at St. George Greek Orthodox Church and had been stealing from it since June 2017.

Police say Kolacz turned herself in July 17 and has been free on $50,000 bond since July 26.

Police had been investigating the case since May.

A trial is scheduled for November.

