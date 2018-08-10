202
Home » Maryland News » Children's history programs offered…

Children’s history programs offered during Civil War Weekend

By The Associated Press August 10, 2018 5:10 am 08/10/2018 05:10am
Share

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — The Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation is offering two free history programs for children during Civil War Weekend.

The Civil War Kids Camp at Star Fort will allow children to “enlist” in a unit alongside living historians and learn about camp life, soldiers’ drills and life in a Civil War fort. The “History in Action” program at Fort Collier will include interactive challenges with living historians, puzzle-solving, mini-games and a scavenger hunt.

Both programs will be held on Aug. 18.

The free programs are part of Civil War Weekend in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. The annual event offers opportunities to see many sites as they may have looked at the time of the war.

Both Star Fort and Fort Collier are part of major Civil War battlefields.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
civil war history program Local News Shenandoah Valley Battlefield star fort Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500