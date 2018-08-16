202
Assateague park herd stallion struck last week euthanized

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 7:25 am 08/16/2018 07:25am
BERLIN, Md. (AP) — A 2-year-old stallion struck by a car last week at a national park on Maryland’s Eastern Shore has been euthanized.

Although the Assateague Island National Seashore said Adriana’s Yankee Prince was able to move around without much difficulty after being hit, he was found down in a salt marsh and unable to stand Wednesday morning. National Seashore spokeswoman Liz Davis tells news outlets the horse was euthanized that day.

The total population of the Maryland herd is now at 78, with 20 stallions and 58 mares. Two other horses were reported missing and presumed dead after Assateague’s July census.

Topics:
Animals & Pets Assateague Living News Local News Maryland News pony
