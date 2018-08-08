202
Assateague park herd stallion struck, injured by car

By The Associated Press August 8, 2018 7:29 am 08/08/2018 07:29am
A Facebook post from the Assateague Island National Seashore that says the 2-year-old stallion known as Adriana's Yankee Prince was hit by a motorist on the Route 611 causeway Monday night. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

BERLIN, Md. (AP) — A national park says a member of its herd was hit by a car on Maryland’s Eastern Shore near Virginia.

The Daily Times of Salisbury cites a Facebook post from the Assateague Island National Seashore that says the 2-year-old stallion known as Adriana's Yankee Prince was hit by a motorist on the Route 611 causeway Monday night.

The driver reported the incident and was not injured.

The horse was found Tuesday morning with a swollen left hind leg. But park officials say he was able to place full weight on the leg and move around without much difficulty. He also had a small cut over his left rib cage.

Park wildlife staff will monitor the horse.

An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

