Amid opioid crisis, Md. company sells prescription drug monitoring technology to public firm

A Maryland-born technology platform aimed at helping governments combat the opioid epidemic has been acquired NIC Inc., a publicly traded digital services company.

A Maryland-born technology platform aimed at helping governments combat the opioid epidemic has been acquired NIC Inc., a publicly traded digital services company.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) provides digital government services in about 30 U.S. states. It acquired a technology called RxOrbit, a comprehensive prescription drug monitoring technology from Columbia-based health IT firm Leap Orbit.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

RxOrbit was developed and piloted tested in Maryland. It has been launched by Olathe, Kansas-based NIC Inc. under the new name RxGov.

Leap Orbit was founded two years ago by partners Mrinal Bhasker and David Finney, who had both worked in health care IT space for more than a decade. Finney said the company aims to address critical health care market needs through technology and consulting. He said the deal with NIC was a chance to “pour some fuel on the fire” and grow the company’s tech product at a much faster rate, with the backing of a publicly…