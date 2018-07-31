Officials warn of debris along waterways after rain

After record rainfall, officials in Maryland are warning people to be careful along the state's waterways.

Maryland Natural Resources Police issued warnings for boaters to go slow because floodwaters washed so much debris into the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries. Officials are seeing logs and trash wash up along the shorelines. Some beaches have warnings posted against swimming because of high bacteria levels after the rain.

In Baltimore, officials say more than 45 million gallons of sewage-contaminated rainwater overflowed into the city’s streams and harbor from July 21 to July 25. The Department of Public Works says much of the water was released through structured overflows that are part of a more than 100-year-old sewer system. The department is working on an update.

