Officials: Maryland man killed in boating-race incident

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (AP) — Officials say a Maryland man has died after his boat flipped over during a race just off Chesapeake Bay.

Maryland Natural Resources Police tell news outlets that 58-year-old Charles David Downs died on Monday after the incident in Breton Bay in St. Mary’s County on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say Downs was going 80 mph (130 kph) when the boat’s bow went up and flipped over, and he was ejected. Downs was found unconscious by a local fire boat and later pronounced dead.

Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says an investigation is underway.

