202
Home » Maryland News » Maryland town presents argument…

Maryland town presents argument in topless lawsuit

By The Associated Press July 31, 2018 5:11 pm 07/31/2018 05:11pm
Share
FILE - In this June 9, 2012, file photo, people crowd the beach in Ocean City, Md. (Amanda Rippen White/The News Journal via AP, File)

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Attorneys for a Maryland beach town say that while not everyone is offended by women going topless, it’s seen as “unpalatable” by society.

The Salisbury Daily Times reports lawyers for Ocean City argued in response to a lawsuit challenging an ordinance prohibiting topless women in public that due to an “indisputable difference between the sexes,” it’s in the government’s interest to protect public sensibilities.

The plaintiffs and their lawyer claim the ordinance violates an equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution and the Declaration of Rights to the Maryland Constitution. One plaintiff said she believed it was her right to appear topless in public like men.

Ocean City unanimously passed the ordinance in June 2017 after the beach patrol said lifeguards would no longer reprimand topless women.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
gender equality lawsuits Local News Maryland News ocean city worcester county
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500