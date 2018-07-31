Man held at Maryland detention center dies at hospital

A 28-year-old man being held at a Maryland detention center has died after officials say he went into cardiac arrest.

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A 28-year-old man being held at a Maryland detention center has died after officials say he went into cardiac arrest.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies at the county detention center alerted medical staff on Monday afternoon that Michael Belt of Pasadena needed help. Medical staff determined Belt needed to go to a hospital, but on the way officials say he went into cardiac arrest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officials say Belt was being monitored by medical staff due to pre-existing conditions. They say Belt was charged with driving under the influence last week and was being held without bail.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office are investigating Belt’s death.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.