Baltimore police search for suspect who shot at officer

By The Associated Press July 29, 2018 11:20 am 07/29/2018 11:20am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police are searching for a suspect who shot at an officer.

Police say the suspect ran into Leakin Park on Saturday night after shooting at the officer.

Police spokesman Jeremy Silbert says the officer was not injured.

Police shut down several roads leading into the park. No further details were immediately available.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

