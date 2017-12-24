Third person dies in from injuries in Baltimore County crash

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (AP) — A third person has died from injuries in a pickup truck crashed outside of Baltimore.

Baltimore County Police said Sunday that the driver of the pickup, 39-year-old Andre Dixon of Middle River, succumbed to his injuries.

Dixon was one of five people in the truck when it crashed Saturday just after 1 a.m. on Eastern Avenue in Middle River. The Dodge Ram 1500 drove off the road, struck several trees and caught fire.

Dixon and two rear passengers, 26-year-old Michael D. Satchell Jr. and 15-year-old Michael Jackson Jr., were trapped in the truck. Satchell and Miller were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers who were able to exit the truck suffered serious injuries as well.

