Rangers investigating death at Harpers Ferry national park

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 3:24 pm 10/21/2017 03:24pm
SANDY HOOK, Md. (AP) — Authorities are investigating an accidental death inside Harpers Ferry National Historical Park.

The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, Maryland, reported Friday that the accident was reported about 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Chief Ranger Ryan Levins said authorities could not release details about the death or about the person who died. Lt. Charles Payne of the Potomac Valley Fire Co. said Friday night that officials were trying to notify the person’s relatives.

A medical examiner was called to the scene near Sandy Hook, Maryland, on Friday afternoon.

Harpers Ferry is where abolitionist James Brown seized a federal armory in 1859 before being captured and hanged.

