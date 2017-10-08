201.5
Police investigating nonfatal shooting in Maryland Walmart

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 9:34 pm 10/08/2017 09:34pm
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting inside a Walmart store that left one man injured.

Howard County Police said in a news release Sunday that officers were called around midnight Saturday for a report of a fight with shots fired at a store in Ellicott City. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the victim went to a vehicle in the parking lot after he was shot, got a gun and fired “multiple retaliatory shots” toward the store. No one was hit by that gunfire, and he was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told police that the suspect who fired the initial shots inside fled.

No charges have been filed, but an investigation is ongoing.

