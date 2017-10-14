201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » NCAA Football

NCAA Football

By The Associated Press October 14, 2017 6:00 pm 10/14/2017 06:00pm
Share
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC State 4 0 134 88 6 1 248 159
Clemson 4 1 164 86 6 1 234 95
Syracuse 2 1 79 81 4 3 219 170
Florida St. 2 2 84 80 2 3 91 104
Wake Forest 1 2 67 64 4 2 184 100
Louisville 1 3 135 166 4 3 267 207
Boston 1 3 72 133 3 4 143 210
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 2 0 55 26 4 0 148 69
Georgia Tech 2 0 68 24 3 1 146 76
Virginia Tech 1 1 40 41 5 1 200 82
Virginia 1 0 28 21 4 1 153 106
Duke 1 3 64 93 4 3 199 137
Pittsburgh 0 3 58 97 2 5 163 220
North Carolina 0 3 59 107 1 5 152 198

___

Thursday, Oct. 5

NC State 39, Louisville 25

Saturday, Oct. 7

Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14

Virginia 28, Duke 21

Syracuse 27, Pittsburgh 24

Miami 24, Florida St. 20

Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10

Virginia Tech 23, Boston 10

Friday’s Games

Syracuse 27, Clemson 24

Saturday’s Games

Florida St. 17, Duke 10

NC State 35, Pittsburgh 17

Boston 45, Louisville 42

Virginia at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 2 0 104 38 5 0 224 100
UCF 2 0 91 36 4 0 190 63
Temple 1 3 78 101 3 4 139 184
UConn 1 3 125 184 2 4 170 242
East Carolina 1 2 82 133 1 5 133 287
Cincinnati 0 2 55 93 2 4 137 198
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 3 0 96 74 5 0 186 138
Houston 2 0 55 35 4 1 136 81
Memphis 1 1 83 71 4 1 212 176
SMU 1 1 71 63 4 2 263 186
Tulane 1 1 83 51 3 2 161 138
Tulsa 0 2 49 93 1 5 203 264

___

Friday, Oct. 6

Memphis 70, UConn 31

Saturday, Oct. 7

Tulane 62, Tulsa 28

Temple 34, East Carolina 10

Navy 48, Air Force 45

Houston 35, SMU 22

UCF 51, Cincinnati 23

Saturday’s Games

UConn 28, Temple 24

UMass at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Navy at Memphis, 3:45 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 4 p.m.

Tulane at FIU, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 2 0 75 55 5 0 222 98
Iowa St. 2 1 90 48 4 2 214 130
West Virginia 2 1 126 100 4 2 265 167
Texas 2 0 57 41 3 2 178 119
Oklahoma 1 1 80 79 4 1 223 116
Oklahoma St. 1 1 72 78 4 1 234 130
Texas Tech 1 2 134 106 4 2 269 185
Kansas St. 1 1 67 60 3 2 184 100
Kansas 0 3 53 166 1 5 148 269
Baylor 0 2 61 82 0 5 136 181

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Texas Tech 65, Kansas 19

Iowa St. 38, Oklahoma 31

TCU 31, West Virginia 24

Texas 40, Kansas St. 34

Saturday’s Games

West Virginia 46, Texas Tech 35

Iowa St. 45, Kansas 0

TCU at Kansas St., Noon

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 3:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn St. 3 0 97 40 6 0 238 54
Ohio St. 3 0 167 35 5 1 275 94
Michigan 2 1 65 44 5 1 163 88
Michigan St. 2 0 31 20 4 1 112 82
Maryland 1 1 45 86 3 2 169 182
Rutgers 1 2 52 107 2 4 144 153
Indiana 0 3 55 121 3 3 168 155
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 2 0 71 41 5 0 201 71
Nebraska 2 1 72 61 3 3 167 160
Iowa 1 2 74 54 4 2 173 112
Purdue 1 1 41 45 3 2 148 104
Minnesota 0 2 41 62 3 2 140 86
Northwestern 0 2 31 64 2 3 128 132
Illinois 0 3 46 108 2 4 113 183

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7

Iowa 45, Illinois 16

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Purdue 31, Minnesota 17

Ohio St. 62, Maryland 14

Michigan St. 14, Michigan 10

Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17

Saturday’s Games

Michigan 27, Indiana 20

Rutgers 35, Illinois 24

Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 2 0 49 6 5 1 159 90
FAU 2 0 96 48 3 3 205 155
FIU 2 1 60 73 3 2 94 144
W. Kentucky 1 1 37 37 3 2 108 95
Middle Tennessee 1 1 57 55 3 3 120 153
Old Dominion 0 2 31 93 2 4 102 208
Charlotte 0 2 32 44 0 6 77 186
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 2 0 89 71 3 2 194 170
Southern Miss 1 1 59 72 3 2 149 113
UAB 1 1 66 68 3 2 165 149
Louisiana Tech 1 1 45 45 3 3 168 159
Rice 1 1 38 27 1 5 70 218
UTSA 0 1 29 31 3 1 141 72
UTEP 0 2 28 46 0 6 86 241

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Middle Tennessee 37, FIU 17

UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22

Marshall 14, Charlotte 3

FAU 58, Old Dominion 28

Army 49, Rice 12

Southern Miss 31, UTSA 29

W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 14

Saturday’s Games

Marshall 35, Old Dominion 3

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 6:30 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Tulane at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTEP at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 1 240 101
Army 0 0 0 0 5 2 221 142
BYU 0 0 0 0 1 6 80 191
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 6 154 197

___

Friday, Oct. 6

Boise St. 24, BYU 7

Saturday, Oct. 7

Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10

Army 49, Rice 12

Saturday’s Games

Army 28, E. Michigan 27

Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10

UMass at South Florida, 1 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 2 0 65 26 3 3 148 144
Ohio 1 1 50 46 4 2 230 170
Buffalo 1 1 95 84 3 3 186 163
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 60 51 2 4 151 165
Bowling Green 1 1 60 63 1 5 117 206
Kent St. 0 2 16 51 1 5 60 201
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 2 0 126 71 4 2 257 190
Toledo 1 0 20 15 4 1 188 155
N. Illinois 1 0 24 3 3 2 131 87
Cent. Michigan 1 1 40 54 3 3 140 177
Ball St. 0 2 6 86 2 4 127 187
E. Michigan 0 2 35 47 2 4 122 119

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Toledo 20, E. Michigan 15

Cent. Michigan 26, Ohio 23

Bowling Green 37, Miami (Ohio) 29

Akron 31, Ball St. 3

W. Michigan 71, Buffalo 68

N. Illinois 24, Kent St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Army 28, E. Michigan 27

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado St. 2 0 78 35 4 2 200 130
Boise St. 1 0 28 14 3 2 143 123
Wyoming 1 0 28 21 3 2 116 104
New Mexico 1 1 70 66 3 2 152 123
Utah St. 1 1 75 37 3 3 186 179
Air Force 1 2 96 114 2 4 216 191
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 2 0 69 34 6 0 191 116
Fresno St. 2 0 68 31 3 2 160 120
UNLV 1 2 81 88 2 4 186 201
Nevada 1 1 56 62 1 5 135 205
Hawaii 0 3 63 114 2 4 165 223
San Jose St. 0 3 33 129 1 6 105 294

___

Friday, Oct. 6

Boise St. 24, BYU 7

Saturday, Oct. 7

Navy 48, Air Force 45

Colorado St. 27, Utah St. 14

Fresno St. 27, San Jose St. 10

Nevada 35, Hawaii 21

San Diego St. 41, UNLV 10

Saturday’s Games

Air Force 34, UNLV 30

Wyoming at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 10:15 p.m.

Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 3 1 137 84 5 1 213 139
Utah 1 1 50 47 4 1 160 92
Arizona 1 1 69 72 3 2 210 131
UCLA 1 1 61 81 3 2 207 196
Arizona St. 1 1 61 69 2 3 163 182
Colorado 0 3 75 109 3 3 170 136
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 117 24 6 0 258 61
Washington St. 3 1 118 97 6 1 241 148
Stanford 3 1 139 120 4 2 218 147
Oregon 1 2 90 94 4 2 258 163
California 1 3 88 116 4 3 183 182
Oregon St. 0 3 40 132 1 5 116 270

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Southern Cal 38, Oregon St. 10

Arizona 45, Colorado 42

Washington St. 33, Oregon 10

Stanford 23, Utah 20

Washington 38, California 7

Friday’s Games

California 37, Washington St. 3

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, 11 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 3 0 152 22 6 0 258 62
Auburn 3 0 144 47 5 1 215 78
Texas A&M 2 1 93 87 4 2 206 167
LSU 1 1 24 53 4 2 152 113
Mississippi St. 1 2 50 87 4 2 191 118
Arkansas 0 2 65 98 2 3 163 157
Mississippi 0 2 26 110 2 3 134 187
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 117 17 6 0 210 60
South Carolina 3 2 124 91 5 2 176 135
Florida 3 1 108 88 3 2 125 121
Kentucky 2 1 90 75 5 1 165 128
Tennessee 0 3 29 82 3 3 130 143
Vanderbilt 0 3 38 142 3 3 122 155
Missouri 0 3 61 122 1 4 136 200

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Auburn 44, Mississippi 23

Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14

LSU 17, Florida 16

South Carolina 48, Arkansas 22

Alabama 27, Texas A&M 19

Kentucky 40, Missouri 34

Saturday’s Games

Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10

South Carolina 15, Tennessee 9

Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at LSU, 3:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Florida, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama, 7:15 p.m.

Missouri at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Monroe 3 0 152 120 3 2 198 185
Appalachian St. 2 0 65 44 3 2 148 102
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 1 95 79 3 3 209 238
Troy 1 1 35 43 4 2 128 112
Arkansas St. 1 0 43 25 2 2 148 115
Georgia St. 1 0 27 21 2 2 65 94
Idaho 1 1 45 44 2 3 117 131
South Alabama 1 1 42 37 2 4 137 162
New Mexico St. 0 2 55 72 2 4 181 193
Coastal Carolina 0 2 64 78 1 4 135 188
Texas St. 0 3 47 89 1 6 94 226
Georgia Southern 0 1 25 43 0 4 61 158

___

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25

Saturday, Oct. 7

Louisiana-Monroe 45, Texas St. 27

Appalachian St. 45, New Mexico St. 31

Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16

Georgia St. 27, Coastal Carolina 21

Wednesday’s Games

South Alabama 19, Troy 8

Thursday’s Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Texas St. 7

Saturday’s Games

Appalachian St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 3 0 141 110 4 2 220 227
Weber St. 2 0 66 20 4 1 193 77
Montana 2 1 125 112 4 2 233 201
N. Arizona 2 0 76 30 3 2 157 146
UC Davis 2 2 126 120 3 3 178 165
Montana St. 2 1 96 68 2 3 123 130
S. Utah 1 1 47 68 3 2 143 180
Idaho St. 1 2 111 116 3 3 191 201
Sacramento St. 1 1 85 79 2 3 171 160
N. Colorado 1 2 101 138 2 3 163 193
North Dakota 1 2 93 135 2 4 150 217
Portland St. 0 3 69 112 0 5 107 167
Cal Poly 0 3 58 86 0 6 123 185

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22

North Dakota 48, N. Colorado 38

Montana 39, Idaho St. 31

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16

S. Utah 20, Cal Poly 14

E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.

Montana St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Charleston Southern 1 0 7 0 3 3 148 102
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 139
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 156 93
Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 2 165 147
Presbyterian 0 1 0 7 3 4 102 187
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 5 113 179

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (PA) 14

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36

Gardner-Webb 42, Shorter 14

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3

Saturday’s Games

Charleston Southern 7, Presbyterian 0

NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17

Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Elon 3 0 67 50 5 1 133 145
Stony Brook 3 1 101 77 4 2 163 115
James Madison 2 0 48 20 5 0 209 58
New Hampshire 2 0 52 37 4 1 145 117
Villanova 2 1 65 28 4 2 175 79
Delaware 1 1 34 40 3 2 97 84
Richmond 1 1 74 74 3 2 196 160
Albany (NY) 1 2 57 57 3 3 128 102
Towson 0 2 26 49 2 3 69 126
William & Mary 0 2 35 46 2 3 95 89
Rhode Island 0 2 32 63 1 4 97 127
Maine 0 3 33 83 1 3 93 95

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Villanova 31, Maine 0

Elon 25, William & Mary 17

Richmond 41, Albany (NY) 38

Delaware 24, Stony Brook 20

Saturday’s Games

William & Mary at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.

Richmond at Towson, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Columbia 2 0 62 55 5 0 155 100
Dartmouth 2 0 44 40 5 0 138 99
Princeton 1 1 77 28 4 1 192 92
Yale 1 1 76 52 4 1 205 90
Harvard 1 1 59 45 3 2 148 74
Cornell 1 1 41 63 1 4 80 151
Brown 0 2 28 98 2 3 93 159
Penn 0 2 44 50 2 3 172 163

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Columbia 41, Marist 17

Stetson 17, Brown 13

Princeton 50, Georgetown 30

CCSU 42, Penn 21

Cornell 17, Harvard 14

Dartmouth 28, Yale 27

Saturday’s Games

Harvard 38, Lafayette 10

Princeton 53, Brown 0

Dartmouth 29, Sacred Heart 26

Yale 32, Holy Cross 0

Columbia 34, Penn 31

Bucknell 26, Cornell 18

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 4 0 145 47 7 0 281 81
NC Central 3 0 67 49 5 1 139 126
Hampton 3 0 61 39 4 2 143 128
Howard 2 1 85 60 3 3 180 206
Norfolk St. 2 1 66 51 2 4 96 160
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 48 38 2 3 89 147
SC State 1 2 70 68 2 3 119 82
Florida A&M 1 3 82 101 2 5 131 181
Morgan St. 1 2 79 112 1 5 79 213
Delaware St. 0 4 48 141 0 6 67 222
Savannah St. 0 4 64 109 0 6 74 219

___

Friday, Oct. 6

SC State 35, Morgan St. 14

Saturday, Oct. 7

NC A&T 44, Delaware St. 3

NC Central 13, Howard 7

Norfolk St. 35, Florida A&M 28

Hampton 17, Savannah St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 48, Savannah St. 28

Hampton 16, Norfolk St. 14

Howard 52, Delaware St. 23

NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17

NC A&T 31, Florida A&M 20

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Dakota 3 0 125 67 6 0 282 108
N. Dakota St. 2 0 90 11 5 0 258 31
Illinois St. 2 0 58 22 4 1 163 72
South Dakota St. 1 1 56 33 4 1 189 83
W. Illinois 1 1 71 67 4 1 202 111
Youngstown St. 1 1 47 38 3 2 157 75
N. Iowa 1 1 53 55 2 3 143 159
S. Illinois 0 2 31 73 2 3 152 137
Missouri St. 0 2 20 72 1 4 91 199
Indiana St. 0 3 19 132 0 6 87 238

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

N. Dakota St. 52, Indiana St. 0

South Dakota 31, Youngstown St. 28

W. Illinois 38, N. Iowa 29

South Dakota St. 49, S. Illinois 14

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16

Saturday’s Games

South Dakota 56, Indiana St. 6

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at South Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
St. Francis (PA) 2 0 61 20 4 2 171 72
Duquesne 1 0 38 0 4 1 162 127
CCSU 1 0 26 15 3 3 172 189
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 3 39 112
Bryant 0 1 14 30 2 4 160 244
Sacred Heart 0 1 15 26 2 4 159 161
Wagner 0 2 6 69 2 4 108 162

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Duquesne 38, Wagner 0

CCSU 42, Penn 21

Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (PA) 14

ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3

Saturday’s Games

Dartmouth 29, Sacred Heart 26

St. Francis (PA) 30, Bryant 14

CCSU at Wagner, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Illinois 3 0 62 55 4 2 107 157
Jacksonville St. 2 0 68 21 4 1 136 81
Austin Peay 2 1 48 41 3 3 141 111
SE Missouri 2 1 76 32 2 4 132 130
Tennessee St. 1 2 77 71 4 2 135 109
UT Martin 1 2 41 36 3 3 121 88
Murray St. 1 1 20 37 2 4 131 168
E. Kentucky 1 2 55 95 1 4 88 153
Tennessee Tech 0 4 54 113 0 7 95 209

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Murray St. 13, UT Martin 10

Jacksonville St. 34, Austin Peay 14

Tennessee St. 45, E. Kentucky 21

E. Illinois 24, Tennessee Tech 23

Saturday’s Games

SE Missouri 31, Tennessee Tech 3

E. Illinois at Murray St., 4 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.

Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 2 0 24 17 2 5 87 221
Lehigh 2 0 95 73 2 5 252 315
Colgate 1 1 76 53 3 4 158 172
Holy Cross 1 1 27 10 2 5 160 170
Bucknell 0 1 0 20 3 3 127 140
Georgetown 0 1 35 54 1 5 109 204
Fordham 0 2 22 52 1 6 137 289

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Lehigh 41, Colgate 38

Princeton 50, Georgetown 30

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36

Lafayette 14, Fordham 10

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 38, Fordham 12

Harvard 38, Lafayette 10

Lehigh 54, Georgetown 35

Yale 32, Holy Cross 0

Bucknell 26, Cornell 18

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 4 0 153 38 5 2 249 82
Jacksonville 2 1 101 95 4 2 220 195
Butler 2 2 114 93 4 3 184 183
San Diego 2 0 61 24 3 2 119 106
Drake 2 1 75 49 3 3 147 191
Marist 2 1 106 70 3 3 143 168
Morehead St. 1 2 40 110 2 4 126 251
Valparaiso 1 2 50 111 2 4 157 211
Dayton 1 3 62 84 2 5 120 148
Stetson 1 3 90 131 2 5 117 224
Davidson 0 3 47 94 2 4 136 185

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Columbia 41, Marist 17

Stetson 17, Brown 13

Jacksonville 35, Davidson 21

Butler 44, Morehead St. 6

Campbell 49, Valparaiso 10

Dayton 20, Drake 10

Saturday’s Games

Butler 37, Jacksonville 22

Stetson 28, Davidson 17

Campbell 17, Dayton 7

Marist at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 3 0 87 78 5 0 145 109
Furman 3 1 162 86 4 3 254 183
Samford 2 1 95 59 4 2 186 165
W. Carolina 2 1 111 76 4 2 234 161
Mercer 2 2 123 82 3 3 181 113
The Citadel 1 2 59 84 3 2 138 105
ETSU 1 2 86 110 3 3 143 175
Chattanooga 1 2 87 93 1 5 117 186
VMI 0 4 38 180 0 7 58 292

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Wofford 35, W. Carolina 28

Samford 26, VMI 7

Mercer 24, The Citadel 14

ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3

Furman 41, Chattanooga 17

Saturday’s Games

Furman 42, VMI 10

Chattanooga at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Wofford at The Citadel, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 3 1 110 56 5 1 186 104
Cent. Arkansas 3 0 106 43 4 1 166 111
Nicholls 3 1 109 125 4 2 167 162
Southeastern Louisiana 3 1 153 109 3 3 224 188
Sam Houston St. 2 1 123 74 4 1 215 139
Abilene Christian 2 2 86 56 2 4 110 132
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 73 103 2 4 101 212
Northwestern St. 1 2 65 91 1 4 99 166
Houston Baptist 0 3 22 78 1 4 57 115
Lamar 0 3 63 125 1 4 149 190
Incarnate Word 0 3 81 131 0 5 103 253

___

Saturday, Oct. 7

Southeastern Louisiana 49, Incarnate Word 30

Nicholls 14, Northwestern St. 10

Sam Houston St. 27, Stephen F. Austin 16

Cent. Arkansas 27, Houston Baptist 7

McNeese St. 13, Abilene Christian 7

Saturday’s Games

Abilene Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Sam Houston St., 4:45 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Lamar at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 3 0 108 48 5 1 176 121
Prairie View 2 1 93 43 2 3 137 131
Southern 1 1 66 62 3 3 128 180
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 2 79 92 2 4 108 202
Texas Southern 0 2 30 54 0 5 57 155
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 0 96 58 4 2 183 130
Alabama A&M 2 1 71 62 2 4 78 187
MVSU 1 1 44 69 1 4 61 254
Alabama St. 0 2 10 58 0 5 37 126
Jackson St. 0 3 57 108 0 5 72 188

___

Thursday, Oct. 5

Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10

Saturday, Oct. 7

Southern 35, Alabama A&M 14

Grambling St. 34, Prairie View 21

MVSU 38, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3

Saturday’s Games

MVSU at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.

Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.

Cent. State (OH) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.

Tuskegee at Jackson St., 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News Maryland News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

CENSORD: Most outrageous vanity plates in DC

The poetic and the pithy. The confusing and the cryptic. And sometimes the naughty and the downright nasty. Here's a look at vanity plates in the D.C. region.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest