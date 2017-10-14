NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC State
|4
|0
|134
|88
|6
|1
|248
|159
|Clemson
|4
|1
|164
|86
|6
|1
|234
|95
|Syracuse
|2
|1
|79
|81
|4
|3
|219
|170
|Florida St.
|2
|2
|84
|80
|2
|3
|91
|104
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|67
|64
|4
|2
|184
|100
|Louisville
|1
|3
|135
|166
|4
|3
|267
|207
|Boston
|1
|3
|72
|133
|3
|4
|143
|210
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|55
|26
|4
|0
|148
|69
|Georgia Tech
|2
|0
|68
|24
|3
|1
|146
|76
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|40
|41
|5
|1
|200
|82
|Virginia
|1
|0
|28
|21
|4
|1
|153
|106
|Duke
|1
|3
|64
|93
|4
|3
|199
|137
|Pittsburgh
|0
|3
|58
|97
|2
|5
|163
|220
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|59
|107
|1
|5
|152
|198
___
|Thursday, Oct. 5
NC State 39, Louisville 25
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14
Virginia 28, Duke 21
Syracuse 27, Pittsburgh 24
Miami 24, Florida St. 20
Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10
Virginia Tech 23, Boston 10
|Friday’s Games
Syracuse 27, Clemson 24
|Saturday’s Games
Florida St. 17, Duke 10
NC State 35, Pittsburgh 17
Boston 45, Louisville 42
Virginia at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|2
|0
|104
|38
|5
|0
|224
|100
|UCF
|2
|0
|91
|36
|4
|0
|190
|63
|Temple
|1
|3
|78
|101
|3
|4
|139
|184
|UConn
|1
|3
|125
|184
|2
|4
|170
|242
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|82
|133
|1
|5
|133
|287
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|55
|93
|2
|4
|137
|198
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|3
|0
|96
|74
|5
|0
|186
|138
|Houston
|2
|0
|55
|35
|4
|1
|136
|81
|Memphis
|1
|1
|83
|71
|4
|1
|212
|176
|SMU
|1
|1
|71
|63
|4
|2
|263
|186
|Tulane
|1
|1
|83
|51
|3
|2
|161
|138
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|49
|93
|1
|5
|203
|264
___
|Friday, Oct. 6
Memphis 70, UConn 31
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Tulane 62, Tulsa 28
Temple 34, East Carolina 10
Navy 48, Air Force 45
Houston 35, SMU 22
UCF 51, Cincinnati 23
|Saturday’s Games
UConn 28, Temple 24
UMass at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Navy at Memphis, 3:45 p.m.
Houston at Tulsa, 4 p.m.
Tulane at FIU, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at South Florida, 7:30 p.m.
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|2
|0
|75
|55
|5
|0
|222
|98
|Iowa St.
|2
|1
|90
|48
|4
|2
|214
|130
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|126
|100
|4
|2
|265
|167
|Texas
|2
|0
|57
|41
|3
|2
|178
|119
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|80
|79
|4
|1
|223
|116
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|72
|78
|4
|1
|234
|130
|Texas Tech
|1
|2
|134
|106
|4
|2
|269
|185
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|67
|60
|3
|2
|184
|100
|Kansas
|0
|3
|53
|166
|1
|5
|148
|269
|Baylor
|0
|2
|61
|82
|0
|5
|136
|181
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Texas Tech 65, Kansas 19
Iowa St. 38, Oklahoma 31
TCU 31, West Virginia 24
Texas 40, Kansas St. 34
|Saturday’s Games
West Virginia 46, Texas Tech 35
Iowa St. 45, Kansas 0
TCU at Kansas St., Noon
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma at Texas, 3:30 p.m.
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|97
|40
|6
|0
|238
|54
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|167
|35
|5
|1
|275
|94
|Michigan
|2
|1
|65
|44
|5
|1
|163
|88
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|31
|20
|4
|1
|112
|82
|Maryland
|1
|1
|45
|86
|3
|2
|169
|182
|Rutgers
|1
|2
|52
|107
|2
|4
|144
|153
|Indiana
|0
|3
|55
|121
|3
|3
|168
|155
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|71
|41
|5
|0
|201
|71
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|72
|61
|3
|3
|167
|160
|Iowa
|1
|2
|74
|54
|4
|2
|173
|112
|Purdue
|1
|1
|41
|45
|3
|2
|148
|104
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|41
|62
|3
|2
|140
|86
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|31
|64
|2
|3
|128
|132
|Illinois
|0
|3
|46
|108
|2
|4
|113
|183
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7
Iowa 45, Illinois 16
Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0
Purdue 31, Minnesota 17
Ohio St. 62, Maryland 14
Michigan St. 14, Michigan 10
Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17
|Saturday’s Games
Michigan 27, Indiana 20
Rutgers 35, Illinois 24
Purdue at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Maryland, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|2
|0
|49
|6
|5
|1
|159
|90
|FAU
|2
|0
|96
|48
|3
|3
|205
|155
|FIU
|2
|1
|60
|73
|3
|2
|94
|144
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|37
|37
|3
|2
|108
|95
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|1
|57
|55
|3
|3
|120
|153
|Old Dominion
|0
|2
|31
|93
|2
|4
|102
|208
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|32
|44
|0
|6
|77
|186
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|2
|0
|89
|71
|3
|2
|194
|170
|Southern Miss
|1
|1
|59
|72
|3
|2
|149
|113
|UAB
|1
|1
|66
|68
|3
|2
|165
|149
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|45
|45
|3
|3
|168
|159
|Rice
|1
|1
|38
|27
|1
|5
|70
|218
|UTSA
|0
|1
|29
|31
|3
|1
|141
|72
|UTEP
|0
|2
|28
|46
|0
|6
|86
|241
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Middle Tennessee 37, FIU 17
UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22
Marshall 14, Charlotte 3
FAU 58, Old Dominion 28
Army 49, Rice 12
Southern Miss 31, UTSA 29
W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 14
|Saturday’s Games
Marshall 35, Old Dominion 3
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UAB, 6:30 p.m.
UTSA at North Texas, 7 p.m.
Tulane at FIU, 7 p.m.
UTEP at Southern Miss, 7 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|240
|101
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2
|221
|142
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|80
|191
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|154
|197
___
|Friday, Oct. 6
Boise St. 24, BYU 7
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10
Army 49, Rice 12
|Saturday’s Games
Army 28, E. Michigan 27
Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10
UMass at South Florida, 1 p.m.
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|2
|0
|65
|26
|3
|3
|148
|144
|Ohio
|1
|1
|50
|46
|4
|2
|230
|170
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|95
|84
|3
|3
|186
|163
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|60
|51
|2
|4
|151
|165
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|60
|63
|1
|5
|117
|206
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|16
|51
|1
|5
|60
|201
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|126
|71
|4
|2
|257
|190
|Toledo
|1
|0
|20
|15
|4
|1
|188
|155
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|24
|3
|3
|2
|131
|87
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|40
|54
|3
|3
|140
|177
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|6
|86
|2
|4
|127
|187
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|35
|47
|2
|4
|122
|119
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Toledo 20, E. Michigan 15
Cent. Michigan 26, Ohio 23
Bowling Green 37, Miami (Ohio) 29
Akron 31, Ball St. 3
W. Michigan 71, Buffalo 68
N. Illinois 24, Kent St. 3
|Saturday’s Games
Army 28, E. Michigan 27
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Akron at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado St.
|2
|0
|78
|35
|4
|2
|200
|130
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|2
|143
|123
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|28
|21
|3
|2
|116
|104
|New Mexico
|1
|1
|70
|66
|3
|2
|152
|123
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|75
|37
|3
|3
|186
|179
|Air Force
|1
|2
|96
|114
|2
|4
|216
|191
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|69
|34
|6
|0
|191
|116
|Fresno St.
|2
|0
|68
|31
|3
|2
|160
|120
|UNLV
|1
|2
|81
|88
|2
|4
|186
|201
|Nevada
|1
|1
|56
|62
|1
|5
|135
|205
|Hawaii
|0
|3
|63
|114
|2
|4
|165
|223
|San Jose St.
|0
|3
|33
|129
|1
|6
|105
|294
___
|Friday, Oct. 6
Boise St. 24, BYU 7
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Navy 48, Air Force 45
Colorado St. 27, Utah St. 14
Fresno St. 27, San Jose St. 10
Nevada 35, Hawaii 21
San Diego St. 41, UNLV 10
|Saturday’s Games
Air Force 34, UNLV 30
Wyoming at Utah St., 4:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 10:15 p.m.
Boise St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
San Jose St. at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|137
|84
|5
|1
|213
|139
|Utah
|1
|1
|50
|47
|4
|1
|160
|92
|Arizona
|1
|1
|69
|72
|3
|2
|210
|131
|UCLA
|1
|1
|61
|81
|3
|2
|207
|196
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|61
|69
|2
|3
|163
|182
|Colorado
|0
|3
|75
|109
|3
|3
|170
|136
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|0
|117
|24
|6
|0
|258
|61
|Washington St.
|3
|1
|118
|97
|6
|1
|241
|148
|Stanford
|3
|1
|139
|120
|4
|2
|218
|147
|Oregon
|1
|2
|90
|94
|4
|2
|258
|163
|California
|1
|3
|88
|116
|4
|3
|183
|182
|Oregon St.
|0
|3
|40
|132
|1
|5
|116
|270
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Southern Cal 38, Oregon St. 10
Arizona 45, Colorado 42
Washington St. 33, Oregon 10
Stanford 23, Utah 20
Washington 38, California 7
|Friday’s Games
California 37, Washington St. 3
|Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Oregon St., 4 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Washington at Arizona St., 10:45 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 11 p.m.
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|0
|152
|22
|6
|0
|258
|62
|Auburn
|3
|0
|144
|47
|5
|1
|215
|78
|Texas A&M
|2
|1
|93
|87
|4
|2
|206
|167
|LSU
|1
|1
|24
|53
|4
|2
|152
|113
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|50
|87
|4
|2
|191
|118
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|65
|98
|2
|3
|163
|157
|Mississippi
|0
|2
|26
|110
|2
|3
|134
|187
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|117
|17
|6
|0
|210
|60
|South Carolina
|3
|2
|124
|91
|5
|2
|176
|135
|Florida
|3
|1
|108
|88
|3
|2
|125
|121
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|90
|75
|5
|1
|165
|128
|Tennessee
|0
|3
|29
|82
|3
|3
|130
|143
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|38
|142
|3
|3
|122
|155
|Missouri
|0
|3
|61
|122
|1
|4
|136
|200
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Auburn 44, Mississippi 23
Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14
LSU 17, Florida 16
South Carolina 48, Arkansas 22
Alabama 27, Texas A&M 19
Kentucky 40, Missouri 34
|Saturday’s Games
Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10
South Carolina 15, Tennessee 9
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at LSU, 3:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, 7:15 p.m.
Missouri at Georgia, 7:30 p.m.
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|0
|152
|120
|3
|2
|198
|185
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|65
|44
|3
|2
|148
|102
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|1
|95
|79
|3
|3
|209
|238
|Troy
|1
|1
|35
|43
|4
|2
|128
|112
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|43
|25
|2
|2
|148
|115
|Georgia St.
|1
|0
|27
|21
|2
|2
|65
|94
|Idaho
|1
|1
|45
|44
|2
|3
|117
|131
|South Alabama
|1
|1
|42
|37
|2
|4
|137
|162
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|55
|72
|2
|4
|181
|193
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|2
|64
|78
|1
|4
|135
|188
|Texas St.
|0
|3
|47
|89
|1
|6
|94
|226
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|25
|43
|0
|4
|61
|158
___
|Wednesday, Oct. 4
Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Louisiana-Monroe 45, Texas St. 27
Appalachian St. 45, New Mexico St. 31
Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16
Georgia St. 27, Coastal Carolina 21
|Wednesday’s Games
South Alabama 19, Troy 8
|Thursday’s Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Texas St. 7
|Saturday’s Games
Appalachian St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 5 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Georgia Southern, 6 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 7 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|3
|0
|141
|110
|4
|2
|220
|227
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|66
|20
|4
|1
|193
|77
|Montana
|2
|1
|125
|112
|4
|2
|233
|201
|N. Arizona
|2
|0
|76
|30
|3
|2
|157
|146
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|126
|120
|3
|3
|178
|165
|Montana St.
|2
|1
|96
|68
|2
|3
|123
|130
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|47
|68
|3
|2
|143
|180
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|111
|116
|3
|3
|191
|201
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|85
|79
|2
|3
|171
|160
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|101
|138
|2
|3
|163
|193
|North Dakota
|1
|2
|93
|135
|2
|4
|150
|217
|Portland St.
|0
|3
|69
|112
|0
|5
|107
|167
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|58
|86
|0
|6
|123
|185
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22
North Dakota 48, N. Colorado 38
Montana 39, Idaho St. 31
N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16
S. Utah 20, Cal Poly 14
E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38
|Saturday’s Games
North Dakota at Montana, 3 p.m.
Montana St. at E. Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Weber St., 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Charleston Southern
|1
|0
|7
|0
|3
|3
|148
|102
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|204
|139
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|156
|93
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|165
|147
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|102
|187
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|113
|179
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (PA) 14
Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36
Gardner-Webb 42, Shorter 14
Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0
Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston Southern 7, Presbyterian 0
NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17
Kennesaw St. at Liberty, 6 p.m.
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Elon
|3
|0
|67
|50
|5
|1
|133
|145
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|101
|77
|4
|2
|163
|115
|James Madison
|2
|0
|48
|20
|5
|0
|209
|58
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|52
|37
|4
|1
|145
|117
|Villanova
|2
|1
|65
|28
|4
|2
|175
|79
|Delaware
|1
|1
|34
|40
|3
|2
|97
|84
|Richmond
|1
|1
|74
|74
|3
|2
|196
|160
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|57
|57
|3
|3
|128
|102
|Towson
|0
|2
|26
|49
|2
|3
|69
|126
|William & Mary
|0
|2
|35
|46
|2
|3
|95
|89
|Rhode Island
|0
|2
|32
|63
|1
|4
|97
|127
|Maine
|0
|3
|33
|83
|1
|3
|93
|95
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Villanova 31, Maine 0
Elon 25, William & Mary 17
Richmond 41, Albany (NY) 38
Delaware 24, Stony Brook 20
|Saturday’s Games
William & Mary at Delaware, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova at James Madison, 3:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Maine, 3:30 p.m.
Richmond at Towson, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Stony Brook, 6 p.m.
|INDEPENDENTS
___
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Columbia
|2
|0
|62
|55
|5
|0
|155
|100
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|44
|40
|5
|0
|138
|99
|Princeton
|1
|1
|77
|28
|4
|1
|192
|92
|Yale
|1
|1
|76
|52
|4
|1
|205
|90
|Harvard
|1
|1
|59
|45
|3
|2
|148
|74
|Cornell
|1
|1
|41
|63
|1
|4
|80
|151
|Brown
|0
|2
|28
|98
|2
|3
|93
|159
|Penn
|0
|2
|44
|50
|2
|3
|172
|163
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Columbia 41, Marist 17
Stetson 17, Brown 13
Princeton 50, Georgetown 30
CCSU 42, Penn 21
Cornell 17, Harvard 14
Dartmouth 28, Yale 27
|Saturday’s Games
Harvard 38, Lafayette 10
Princeton 53, Brown 0
Dartmouth 29, Sacred Heart 26
Yale 32, Holy Cross 0
Columbia 34, Penn 31
Bucknell 26, Cornell 18
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|145
|47
|7
|0
|281
|81
|NC Central
|3
|0
|67
|49
|5
|1
|139
|126
|Hampton
|3
|0
|61
|39
|4
|2
|143
|128
|Howard
|2
|1
|85
|60
|3
|3
|180
|206
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|66
|51
|2
|4
|96
|160
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|48
|38
|2
|3
|89
|147
|SC State
|1
|2
|70
|68
|2
|3
|119
|82
|Florida A&M
|1
|3
|82
|101
|2
|5
|131
|181
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|79
|112
|1
|5
|79
|213
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|48
|141
|0
|6
|67
|222
|Savannah St.
|0
|4
|64
|109
|0
|6
|74
|219
___
|Friday, Oct. 6
SC State 35, Morgan St. 14
|Saturday, Oct. 7
NC A&T 44, Delaware St. 3
NC Central 13, Howard 7
Norfolk St. 35, Florida A&M 28
Hampton 17, Savannah St. 10
|Saturday’s Games
Morgan St. 48, Savannah St. 28
Hampton 16, Norfolk St. 14
Howard 52, Delaware St. 23
NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17
NC A&T 31, Florida A&M 20
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Dakota
|3
|0
|125
|67
|6
|0
|282
|108
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|90
|11
|5
|0
|258
|31
|Illinois St.
|2
|0
|58
|22
|4
|1
|163
|72
|South Dakota St.
|1
|1
|56
|33
|4
|1
|189
|83
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|71
|67
|4
|1
|202
|111
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|47
|38
|3
|2
|157
|75
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|53
|55
|2
|3
|143
|159
|S. Illinois
|0
|2
|31
|73
|2
|3
|152
|137
|Missouri St.
|0
|2
|20
|72
|1
|4
|91
|199
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|19
|132
|0
|6
|87
|238
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
N. Dakota St. 52, Indiana St. 0
South Dakota 31, Youngstown St. 28
W. Illinois 38, N. Iowa 29
South Dakota St. 49, S. Illinois 14
N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16
|Saturday’s Games
South Dakota 56, Indiana St. 6
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at South Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|St. Francis (PA)
|2
|0
|61
|20
|4
|2
|171
|72
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|38
|0
|4
|1
|162
|127
|CCSU
|1
|0
|26
|15
|3
|3
|172
|189
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|39
|112
|Bryant
|0
|1
|14
|30
|2
|4
|160
|244
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|15
|26
|2
|4
|159
|161
|Wagner
|0
|2
|6
|69
|2
|4
|108
|162
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Duquesne 38, Wagner 0
CCSU 42, Penn 21
Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (PA) 14
ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3
|Saturday’s Games
Dartmouth 29, Sacred Heart 26
St. Francis (PA) 30, Bryant 14
CCSU at Wagner, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Robert Morris, 6 p.m.
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Illinois
|3
|0
|62
|55
|4
|2
|107
|157
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|68
|21
|4
|1
|136
|81
|Austin Peay
|2
|1
|48
|41
|3
|3
|141
|111
|SE Missouri
|2
|1
|76
|32
|2
|4
|132
|130
|Tennessee St.
|1
|2
|77
|71
|4
|2
|135
|109
|UT Martin
|1
|2
|41
|36
|3
|3
|121
|88
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|20
|37
|2
|4
|131
|168
|E. Kentucky
|1
|2
|55
|95
|1
|4
|88
|153
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|4
|54
|113
|0
|7
|95
|209
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Murray St. 13, UT Martin 10
Jacksonville St. 34, Austin Peay 14
Tennessee St. 45, E. Kentucky 21
E. Illinois 24, Tennessee Tech 23
|Saturday’s Games
SE Missouri 31, Tennessee Tech 3
E. Illinois at Murray St., 4 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
Austin Peay at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|2
|0
|24
|17
|2
|5
|87
|221
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|95
|73
|2
|5
|252
|315
|Colgate
|1
|1
|76
|53
|3
|4
|158
|172
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|27
|10
|2
|5
|160
|170
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|0
|20
|3
|3
|127
|140
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|35
|54
|1
|5
|109
|204
|Fordham
|0
|2
|22
|52
|1
|6
|137
|289
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Lehigh 41, Colgate 38
Princeton 50, Georgetown 30
Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36
Lafayette 14, Fordham 10
|Saturday’s Games
Colgate 38, Fordham 12
Harvard 38, Lafayette 10
Lehigh 54, Georgetown 35
Yale 32, Holy Cross 0
Bucknell 26, Cornell 18
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|4
|0
|153
|38
|5
|2
|249
|82
|Jacksonville
|2
|1
|101
|95
|4
|2
|220
|195
|Butler
|2
|2
|114
|93
|4
|3
|184
|183
|San Diego
|2
|0
|61
|24
|3
|2
|119
|106
|Drake
|2
|1
|75
|49
|3
|3
|147
|191
|Marist
|2
|1
|106
|70
|3
|3
|143
|168
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|40
|110
|2
|4
|126
|251
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|50
|111
|2
|4
|157
|211
|Dayton
|1
|3
|62
|84
|2
|5
|120
|148
|Stetson
|1
|3
|90
|131
|2
|5
|117
|224
|Davidson
|0
|3
|47
|94
|2
|4
|136
|185
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Columbia 41, Marist 17
Stetson 17, Brown 13
Jacksonville 35, Davidson 21
Butler 44, Morehead St. 6
Campbell 49, Valparaiso 10
Dayton 20, Drake 10
|Saturday’s Games
Butler 37, Jacksonville 22
Stetson 28, Davidson 17
Campbell 17, Dayton 7
Marist at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at San Diego, 5 p.m.
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|3
|0
|87
|78
|5
|0
|145
|109
|Furman
|3
|1
|162
|86
|4
|3
|254
|183
|Samford
|2
|1
|95
|59
|4
|2
|186
|165
|W. Carolina
|2
|1
|111
|76
|4
|2
|234
|161
|Mercer
|2
|2
|123
|82
|3
|3
|181
|113
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|59
|84
|3
|2
|138
|105
|ETSU
|1
|2
|86
|110
|3
|3
|143
|175
|Chattanooga
|1
|2
|87
|93
|1
|5
|117
|186
|VMI
|0
|4
|38
|180
|0
|7
|58
|292
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Wofford 35, W. Carolina 28
Samford 26, VMI 7
Mercer 24, The Citadel 14
ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3
Furman 41, Chattanooga 17
|Saturday’s Games
Furman 42, VMI 10
Chattanooga at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
ETSU at W. Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 6 p.m.
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|3
|1
|110
|56
|5
|1
|186
|104
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|0
|106
|43
|4
|1
|166
|111
|Nicholls
|3
|1
|109
|125
|4
|2
|167
|162
|Southeastern Louisiana
|3
|1
|153
|109
|3
|3
|224
|188
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|1
|123
|74
|4
|1
|215
|139
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|86
|56
|2
|4
|110
|132
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|73
|103
|2
|4
|101
|212
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|65
|91
|1
|4
|99
|166
|Houston Baptist
|0
|3
|22
|78
|1
|4
|57
|115
|Lamar
|0
|3
|63
|125
|1
|4
|149
|190
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|81
|131
|0
|5
|103
|253
___
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Southeastern Louisiana 49, Incarnate Word 30
Nicholls 14, Northwestern St. 10
Sam Houston St. 27, Stephen F. Austin 16
Cent. Arkansas 27, Houston Baptist 7
McNeese St. 13, Abilene Christian 7
|Saturday’s Games
Abilene Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Sam Houston St., 4:45 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Cent. Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Lamar at Incarnate Word, 7 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at Houston Baptist, 7 p.m.
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|3
|0
|108
|48
|5
|1
|176
|121
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|93
|43
|2
|3
|137
|131
|Southern
|1
|1
|66
|62
|3
|3
|128
|180
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|79
|92
|2
|4
|108
|202
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|30
|54
|0
|5
|57
|155
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|96
|58
|4
|2
|183
|130
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|71
|62
|2
|4
|78
|187
|MVSU
|1
|1
|44
|69
|1
|4
|61
|254
|Alabama St.
|0
|2
|10
|58
|0
|5
|37
|126
|Jackson St.
|0
|3
|57
|108
|0
|5
|72
|188
___
|Thursday, Oct. 5
Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10
|Saturday, Oct. 7
Southern 35, Alabama A&M 14
Grambling St. 34, Prairie View 21
MVSU 38, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31
Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3
|Saturday’s Games
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 3 p.m.
Alabama St. at Texas Southern, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 3 p.m.
Cent. State (OH) at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3:30 p.m.
Tuskegee at Jackson St., 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
