NCAA Football

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 5:27 am 10/08/2017 05:27am
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Clemson 4 0 140 59 6 0 210 68
NC State 3 0 99 71 5 1 213 142
Louisville 1 2 93 121 4 2 225 162
Wake Forest 1 2 67 64 4 2 184 100
Syracuse 1 1 52 57 3 3 192 146
Florida St. 1 2 67 70 1 3 74 94
Boston 0 3 27 91 2 4 98 168
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 2 0 55 26 4 0 148 69
Georgia Tech 2 0 68 24 3 1 146 76
Virginia Tech 1 1 40 41 5 1 200 82
Virginia 1 0 28 21 4 1 153 106
Duke 1 2 54 76 4 2 189 120
Pittsburgh 0 2 41 62 2 4 146 185
North Carolina 0 3 59 107 1 5 152 198

___

Friday, Sep. 29

Miami 31, Duke 6

Saturday, Sep. 30

Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10

Georgia Tech 33, North Carolina 7

NC State 33, Syracuse 25

Boston 28, Cent. Michigan 8

Louisville 55, Murray St. 10

Florida St. 26, Wake Forest 19

Clemson 31, Virginia Tech 17

Thursday’s Games

NC State 39, Louisville 25

Saturday’s Games

Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14

Virginia 28, Duke 21

Syracuse 27, Pittsburgh 24

Miami 24, Florida St. 20

Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10

Virginia Tech 23, Boston 10

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 2 0 104 38 5 0 224 100
UCF 2 0 91 36 4 0 190 63
Temple 1 2 54 73 3 3 115 156
East Carolina 1 2 82 133 1 5 133 287
Cincinnati 0 2 55 93 2 4 137 198
UConn 0 3 97 160 1 4 142 218
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Navy 3 0 96 74 5 0 186 138
Houston 2 0 55 35 4 1 136 81
Memphis 1 1 83 71 4 1 212 176
SMU 1 1 71 63 4 2 263 186
Tulane 1 1 83 51 3 2 161 138
Tulsa 0 2 49 93 1 5 203 264

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

South Florida 61, East Carolina 31

Houston 20, Temple 13

Memphis at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Maine at UCF, 1 p.m.

Navy 31, Tulsa 21

SMU 49, UConn 28

Marshall 38, Cincinnati 21

UCF 40, Memphis 13

Friday’s Games

Memphis 70, UConn 31

Saturday’s Games

Tulane 62, Tulsa 28

Temple 34, East Carolina 10

Navy 48, Air Force 45

Houston 35, SMU 22

UCF 51, Cincinnati 23

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 2 0 75 55 5 0 222 98
Texas 2 0 57 41 3 2 178 119
Oklahoma 1 1 80 79 4 1 223 116
Oklahoma St. 1 1 72 78 4 1 234 130
Texas Tech 1 1 99 60 4 1 234 139
Iowa St. 1 1 45 48 3 2 169 130
Kansas St. 1 1 67 60 3 2 184 100
West Virginia 1 1 80 65 3 2 219 132
Kansas 0 2 53 121 1 4 148 224
Baylor 0 2 61 82 0 5 136 181

___

Thursday, Sep. 28

Texas 17, Iowa St. 7

Saturday, Sep. 30

Kansas St. 33, Baylor 20

Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 34

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech 65, Kansas 19

Iowa St. 38, Oklahoma 31

TCU 31, West Virginia 24

Texas 40, Kansas St. 34

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn St. 3 0 97 40 6 0 238 54
Ohio St. 3 0 167 35 5 1 275 94
Michigan St. 2 0 31 20 4 1 112 82
Michigan 1 1 38 24 4 1 136 68
Maryland 1 1 45 86 3 2 169 182
Indiana 0 2 35 94 3 2 148 128
Rutgers 0 2 17 83 1 4 109 129
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 2 0 71 41 5 0 201 71
Nebraska 2 1 72 61 3 3 167 160
Iowa 1 2 74 54 4 2 173 112
Purdue 1 1 41 45 3 2 148 104
Minnesota 0 2 41 62 3 2 140 86
Illinois 0 2 22 73 2 3 89 148
Northwestern 0 2 31 64 2 3 128 132

___

Friday, Sep. 29

Nebraska 28, Illinois 6

Saturday, Sep. 30

Maryland 31, Minnesota 24

Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24

Penn St. 45, Indiana 14

Michigan St. 17, Iowa 10

Ohio St. 56, Rutgers 0

Saturday’s Games

Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7

Iowa 45, Illinois 16

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Purdue 31, Minnesota 17

Ohio St. 62, Maryland 14

Michigan St. 14, Michigan 10

Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
FAU 2 0 96 48 3 3 205 155
FIU 2 1 60 73 3 2 94 144
Marshall 1 0 14 3 4 1 124 87
W. Kentucky 1 1 37 37 3 2 108 95
Middle Tennessee 1 1 57 55 3 3 120 153
Old Dominion 0 1 28 58 2 3 99 173
Charlotte 0 2 32 44 0 6 77 186
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
North Texas 2 0 89 71 3 2 194 170
Southern Miss 1 1 59 72 3 2 149 113
UAB 1 1 66 68 3 2 165 149
Louisiana Tech 1 1 45 45 3 3 168 159
Rice 1 1 38 27 1 5 70 218
UTSA 0 1 29 31 3 1 141 72
UTEP 0 2 28 46 0 6 86 241

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10

Army 35, UTEP 21

Marshall 38, Cincinnati 21

FAU 38, Middle Tennessee 20

Louisiana Tech 34, South Alabama 16

North Texas 43, Southern Miss 28

FIU 30, Charlotte 29

Saturday’s Games

Middle Tennessee 37, FIU 17

UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22

Marshall 14, Charlotte 3

FAU 58, Old Dominion 28

Army 49, Rice 12

Southern Miss 31, UTSA 29

W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 14

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 5 1 240 101
Army 0 0 0 0 4 2 193 115
BYU 0 0 0 0 1 5 70 156
UMass 0 0 0 0 0 6 154 197

___

Friday, Sep. 29

Utah St. 40, BYU 24

Saturday, Sep. 30

Ohio 58, UMass 50

Army 35, UTEP 21

Notre Dame 52, Miami (Ohio) 17

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 24, BYU 7

Saturday’s Games

Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10

Army 49, Rice 12

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 2 0 65 26 3 3 148 144
Ohio 1 1 50 46 4 2 230 170
Buffalo 1 1 95 84 3 3 186 163
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 60 51 2 4 151 165
Bowling Green 1 1 60 63 1 5 117 206
Kent St. 0 2 16 51 1 5 60 201
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 2 0 126 71 4 2 257 190
Toledo 1 0 20 15 4 1 188 155
N. Illinois 1 0 24 3 3 2 131 87
Cent. Michigan 1 1 40 54 3 3 140 177
E. Michigan 0 2 35 47 2 3 95 91
Ball St. 0 2 6 86 2 4 127 187

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Boston 28, Cent. Michigan 8

Ohio 58, UMass 50

Buffalo 27, Kent St. 13

Kentucky 24, E. Michigan 20

Notre Dame 52, Miami (Ohio) 17

Akron 34, Bowling Green 23

W. Michigan 55, Ball St. 3

San Diego St. 34, N. Illinois 28

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 20, E. Michigan 15

Cent. Michigan 26, Ohio 23

Bowling Green 37, Miami (Ohio) 29

Akron 31, Ball St. 3

W. Michigan 71, Buffalo 68

N. Illinois 24, Kent St. 3

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado St. 2 0 78 35 4 2 200 130
Boise St. 1 0 28 14 3 2 143 123
Wyoming 1 0 28 21 3 2 116 104
New Mexico 1 1 70 66 3 2 152 123
Utah St. 1 1 75 37 3 3 186 179
Air Force 0 2 62 84 1 4 182 161
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego St. 2 0 69 34 6 0 191 116
Fresno St. 2 0 68 31 3 2 160 120
UNLV 1 1 51 54 2 3 156 167
Nevada 1 1 56 62 1 5 135 205
Hawaii 0 3 63 114 2 4 165 223
San Jose St. 0 3 33 129 1 6 105 294

___

Friday, Sep. 29

Utah St. 40, BYU 24

Saturday, Sep. 30

Wyoming 45, Texas St. 10

New Mexico 56, Air Force 38

Fresno St. 41, Nevada 21

San Diego St. 34, N. Illinois 28

UNLV 41, San Jose St. 13

Sunday, Oct. 1

Colorado St. 51, Hawaii 21

Friday’s Games

Boise St. 24, BYU 7

Saturday’s Games

Navy 48, Air Force 45

Colorado St. 27, Utah St. 14

Fresno St. 27, San Jose St. 10

Nevada 35, Hawaii 21

San Diego St. 41, UNLV 10

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 3 1 137 84 5 1 213 139
Utah 1 1 50 47 4 1 160 92
Arizona 1 1 69 72 3 2 210 131
UCLA 1 1 61 81 3 2 207 196
Arizona St. 1 1 61 69 2 3 163 182
Colorado 0 3 75 109 3 3 170 136
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington 3 0 117 24 6 0 258 61
Washington St. 3 0 115 60 6 0 238 111
Stanford 3 1 139 120 4 2 218 147
Oregon 1 2 90 94 4 2 258 163
California 0 3 51 113 3 3 146 179
Oregon St. 0 3 40 132 1 5 116 270

___

Friday, Sep. 29

Washington St. 30, Southern Cal 27

Saturday, Sep. 30

Stanford 34, Arizona St. 24

Washington 42, Oregon St. 7

UCLA 27, Colorado 23

Oregon 45, California 24

Saturday’s Games

Southern Cal 38, Oregon St. 10

Arizona 45, Colorado 42

Washington St. 33, Oregon 10

Stanford 23, Utah 20

Washington 38, California 7

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 3 0 152 22 6 0 258 62
Auburn 3 0 144 47 5 1 215 78
Texas A&M 2 1 93 87 4 2 206 167
LSU 1 1 24 53 4 2 152 113
Mississippi St. 1 2 50 87 3 2 156 108
Arkansas 0 2 65 98 2 3 163 157
Mississippi 0 2 26 110 2 3 134 187
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 3 0 117 17 6 0 210 60
Florida 3 1 108 88 3 2 125 121
Kentucky 2 1 90 75 5 1 165 128
South Carolina 2 2 109 82 4 2 161 126
Tennessee 0 2 20 67 3 2 121 128
Vanderbilt 0 3 38 142 3 3 122 155
Missouri 0 3 61 122 1 4 136 200

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24

Arkansas 42, New Mexico St. 24

Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

Kentucky 24, E. Michigan 20

Auburn 49, Mississippi St. 10

Troy 24, LSU 21

Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 17

Alabama 66, Mississippi 3

Saturday’s Games

Auburn 44, Mississippi 23

Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14

LSU 17, Florida 16

South Carolina 48, Arkansas 22

Alabama 27, Texas A&M 19

Kentucky 40, Missouri 34

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Louisiana-Monroe 3 0 152 120 3 2 198 185
Appalachian St. 2 0 65 44 3 2 148 102
Troy 1 0 27 24 4 1 120 93
Arkansas St. 1 0 43 25 2 2 148 115
Georgia St. 1 0 27 21 2 2 65 94
Idaho 1 1 45 44 2 3 117 131
Louisiana-Lafayette 1 1 71 72 2 3 185 231
New Mexico St. 0 2 55 72 2 4 181 193
South Alabama 0 1 23 29 1 4 118 154
Coastal Carolina 0 2 64 78 1 4 135 188
Texas St. 0 2 40 65 1 5 87 202
Georgia Southern 0 1 25 43 0 4 61 158

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Arkansas 42, New Mexico St. 24

Memphis at Georgia St., 1 p.m.

Wyoming 45, Texas St. 10

Louisiana Tech 34, South Alabama 16

Louisiana-Monroe 51, Coastal Carolina 43

Troy 24, LSU 21

Wednesday’s Games

Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25

Saturday’s Games

Louisiana-Monroe 45, Texas St. 27

Appalachian St. 45, New Mexico St. 31

Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16

Georgia St. 27, Coastal Carolina 21

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Washington 3 0 141 110 4 2 220 227
Weber St. 2 0 66 20 4 1 193 77
Montana 2 1 125 112 4 2 233 201
N. Arizona 2 0 76 30 3 2 157 146
UC Davis 2 2 126 120 3 3 178 165
Montana St. 2 1 96 68 2 3 123 130
S. Utah 1 1 47 68 3 2 143 180
Idaho St. 1 2 111 116 3 3 191 201
Sacramento St. 1 1 85 79 2 3 171 160
N. Colorado 1 2 101 138 2 3 163 193
North Dakota 1 2 93 135 2 4 150 217
Portland St. 0 3 69 112 0 5 107 167
Cal Poly 0 3 58 86 0 6 123 185

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Weber St. 25, Montana St. 17

Idaho St. 38, Cal Poly 34

E. Washington 52, Sacramento St. 31

Montana 45, Portland St. 33

N. Arizona 48, N. Colorado 20

UC Davis 48, North Dakota 24

Saturday’s Games

Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22

North Dakota 48, N. Colorado 38

Montana 39, Idaho St. 31

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16

S. Utah 20, Cal Poly 14

E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Monmouth (NJ) 0 0 0 0 5 1 204 139
Kennesaw St. 0 0 0 0 4 1 156 93
Liberty 0 0 0 0 3 2 165 147
Presbyterian 0 0 0 0 3 3 102 180
Charleston Southern 0 0 0 0 2 3 141 102
Gardner-Webb 0 0 0 0 1 4 96 155

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Kennesaw St. 38, North Greenville 34

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Bucknell 13

Charleston Southern 58, MVSU 7

St. Francis (PA) 13, Liberty 7

Wofford 31, Presbyterian 7

Saturday’s Games

Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (PA) 14

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36

Gardner-Webb 42, Shorter 14

Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0

Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Elon 3 0 67 50 5 1 133 145
Stony Brook 3 1 101 77 4 2 163 115
James Madison 2 0 48 20 5 0 209 58
New Hampshire 2 0 52 37 4 1 145 117
Villanova 2 1 65 28 4 2 175 79
Delaware 1 1 34 40 3 2 97 84
Richmond 1 1 74 74 3 2 196 160
Albany (NY) 1 2 57 57 3 3 128 102
Towson 0 2 26 49 2 3 69 126
William & Mary 0 2 35 46 2 3 95 89
Rhode Island 0 2 32 63 1 4 97 127
Maine 0 3 33 83 1 3 93 95

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Maine at UCF, 1 p.m.

Elon 6, Albany (NY) 0

James Madison 20, Delaware 10

Villanova 24, Towson 9

New Hampshire 45, Bryant 17

Stony Brook 21, William & Mary 18

Brown 24, Rhode Island 21

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 31, Maine 0

Elon 25, William & Mary 17

Richmond 41, Albany (NY) 38

Delaware 24, Stony Brook 20

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Dartmouth 2 0 44 40 4 0 109 73
Columbia 1 0 28 24 4 0 121 69
Yale 1 1 76 52 3 1 173 90
Harvard 1 1 59 45 2 2 110 64
Cornell 1 1 41 63 1 3 62 125
Princeton 0 1 24 28 3 1 139 92
Brown 0 1 28 45 2 2 93 106
Penn 0 1 13 16 2 2 141 129

___

Friday, Sep. 29

Dartmouth 16, Penn 13

Saturday, Sep. 30

Columbia 28, Princeton 24

Colgate 21, Cornell 7

Harvard 41, Georgetown 2

Yale 41, Fordham 10

Brown 24, Rhode Island 21

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 41, Marist 17

Stetson 17, Brown 13

Princeton 50, Georgetown 30

CCSU 42, Penn 21

Cornell 17, Harvard 14

Dartmouth 28, Yale 27

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 3 0 114 27 6 0 250 61
NC Central 3 0 67 49 4 1 115 109
Hampton 2 0 45 25 3 2 127 114
Norfolk St. 2 0 52 35 2 3 82 144
Bethune-Cookman 1 1 48 38 2 3 89 147
Howard 1 1 33 37 2 3 128 183
SC State 1 2 70 68 2 3 119 82
Florida A&M 1 2 62 70 2 4 111 150
Morgan St. 0 2 31 84 0 5 31 185
Delaware St. 0 3 25 89 0 5 44 170
Savannah St. 0 3 36 61 0 5 46 171

___

Thursday, Sep. 28

NC Central 21, Florida A&M 14

Saturday, Sep. 30

Bethune-Cookman 24, Savannah St. 12

NC A&T 21, SC State 7

Friday’s Games

SC State 35, Morgan St. 14

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 44, Delaware St. 3

NC Central 13, Howard 7

Norfolk St. 35, Florida A&M 28

Hampton 17, Savannah St. 10

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 2 0 90 11 5 0 258 31
South Dakota 2 0 69 61 5 0 226 102
Illinois St. 2 0 58 22 4 1 163 72
South Dakota St. 1 1 56 33 4 1 189 83
W. Illinois 1 1 71 67 4 1 202 111
Youngstown St. 1 1 47 38 3 2 157 75
N. Iowa 1 1 53 55 2 3 143 159
S. Illinois 0 2 31 73 2 3 152 137
Missouri St. 0 2 20 72 1 4 91 199
Indiana St. 0 2 13 76 0 5 81 182

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 11

South Dakota 38, W. Illinois 33

Youngstown St. 19, South Dakota St. 7

N. Iowa 24, S. Illinois 17

Illinois St. 24, Indiana St. 13

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 52, Indiana St. 0

South Dakota 31, Youngstown St. 28

W. Illinois 38, N. Iowa 29

South Dakota St. 49, S. Illinois 14

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 1 0 38 0 4 1 162 127
St. Francis (PA) 1 0 31 6 3 2 141 58
CCSU 1 0 26 15 3 3 172 189
Bryant 0 0 0 0 2 3 146 214
Robert Morris 0 0 0 0 2 3 39 112
Sacred Heart 0 1 15 26 2 3 133 132
Wagner 0 2 6 69 2 4 108 162

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

CCSU 26, Sacred Heart 15

Wagner 37, Lehigh 20

New Hampshire 45, Bryant 17

St. Francis (PA) 13, Liberty 7

Duquesne 38, West Virginia Wesleyan 13

Saturday’s Games

Duquesne 38, Wagner 0

CCSU 42, Penn 21

Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (PA) 14

ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
E. Illinois 3 0 62 55 4 2 107 157
Jacksonville St. 2 0 68 21 4 1 136 81
Austin Peay 2 1 48 41 3 3 141 111
Tennessee St. 1 2 77 71 4 2 135 109
UT Martin 1 2 41 36 3 3 121 88
Murray St. 1 1 20 37 2 4 131 168
SE Missouri 1 1 45 29 1 4 101 127
E. Kentucky 1 2 55 95 1 4 88 153
Tennessee Tech 0 3 51 82 0 6 92 178

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Louisville 55, Murray St. 10

E. Illinois 19, Tennessee St. 16

SE Missouri 29, E. Kentucky 10

Jacksonville St. 34, Tennessee Tech 7

Austin Peay 7, UT Martin 0

Saturday’s Games

Murray St. 13, UT Martin 10

Jacksonville St. 34, Austin Peay 14

Tennessee St. 45, E. Kentucky 21

E. Illinois 24, Tennessee Tech 23

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Lafayette 2 0 24 17 2 4 77 183
Holy Cross 1 1 27 10 2 4 160 138
Lehigh 1 0 41 38 1 5 198 280
Bucknell 0 1 0 20 2 3 101 122
Colgate 0 1 38 41 2 4 120 160
Georgetown 0 0 0 0 1 4 74 150
Fordham 0 1 10 14 1 5 125 251

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Lafayette 10, Holy Cross 7

Colgate 21, Cornell 7

Harvard 41, Georgetown 2

Monmouth (NJ) 35, Bucknell 13

Wagner 37, Lehigh 20

Yale 41, Fordham 10

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh 41, Colgate 38

Princeton 50, Georgetown 30

Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36

Lafayette 14, Fordham 10

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Campbell 3 0 136 31 4 2 232 75
Jacksonville 2 0 79 58 4 1 198 158
San Diego 2 0 61 24 3 2 119 106
Drake 2 1 75 49 3 3 147 191
Marist 2 1 106 70 3 3 143 168
Butler 1 2 77 71 3 3 147 161
Dayton 1 2 55 67 2 4 113 131
Morehead St. 1 2 40 110 2 4 126 251
Valparaiso 1 2 50 111 2 4 157 211
Davidson 0 2 30 66 2 3 119 157
Stetson 0 3 62 114 1 5 89 207

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

San Diego 23, Dayton 7

Jacksonville 56, Guilford 21

Marist 31, Davidson 9

Drake 27, Butler 16

Campbell 38, Morehead St. 0

Valparaiso 27, Stetson 24

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 41, Marist 17

Stetson 17, Brown 13

Jacksonville 35, Davidson 21

Butler 44, Morehead St. 6

Campbell 49, Valparaiso 10

Dayton 20, Drake 10

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 3 0 87 78 5 0 145 109
Samford 2 1 95 59 4 2 186 165
W. Carolina 2 1 111 76 4 2 234 161
Furman 2 1 120 76 3 3 212 173
Mercer 2 2 123 82 3 3 181 113
The Citadel 1 2 59 84 3 2 138 105
ETSU 1 2 86 110 3 3 143 175
Chattanooga 1 2 87 93 1 5 117 186
VMI 0 3 28 138 0 6 48 250

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Furman 56, ETSU 35

Samford 35, The Citadel 14

Mercer 49, VMI 14

W. Carolina 45, Chattanooga 7

Wofford 31, Presbyterian 7

Saturday’s Games

Wofford 35, W. Carolina 28

Samford 26, VMI 7

Mercer 24, The Citadel 14

ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3

Furman 41, Chattanooga 17

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
McNeese St. 3 1 110 56 5 1 186 104
Cent. Arkansas 3 0 106 43 4 1 166 111
Nicholls 3 1 109 125 4 2 167 162
Southeastern Louisiana 3 1 153 109 3 3 224 188
Sam Houston St. 2 1 123 74 4 1 215 139
Abilene Christian 2 2 86 56 2 4 110 132
Stephen F. Austin 2 2 73 103 2 4 101 212
Northwestern St. 1 2 65 91 1 4 99 166
Houston Baptist 0 3 22 78 1 4 57 115
Lamar 0 3 63 125 1 4 149 190
Incarnate Word 0 3 81 131 0 5 103 253

___

Saturday, Sep. 30

Cent. Arkansas 41, Sam Houston St. 30

Abilene Christian 45, Incarnate Word 20

McNeese St. 35, Stephen F. Austin 0

Southeastern Louisiana 49, Northwestern St. 20

Nicholls 41, Lamar 14

Saturday’s Games

Southeastern Louisiana 49, Incarnate Word 30

Nicholls 14, Northwestern St. 10

Sam Houston St. 27, Stephen F. Austin 16

Cent. Arkansas 27, Houston Baptist 7

McNeese St. 13, Abilene Christian 7

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 3 0 108 48 5 1 176 121
Prairie View 2 1 93 43 2 3 137 131
Southern 1 1 66 62 3 3 128 180
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 2 79 92 2 4 108 202
Texas Southern 0 2 30 54 0 5 57 155
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 3 0 96 58 4 2 183 130
Alabama A&M 2 1 71 62 2 4 78 187
MVSU 1 1 44 69 1 4 61 254
Alabama St. 0 2 10 58 0 5 37 126
Jackson St. 0 3 57 108 0 5 72 188

___

Friday, Sep. 29

Alcorn St. 24, Texas Southern 17

Saturday, Sep. 30

Alabama A&M 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14

Grambling St. 31, Clark Atlanta 20

Prairie View 38, Jackson St. 9

Charleston Southern 58, MVSU 7

Southern 31, Fort Valley State 14

Thursday’s Games

Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10

Saturday’s Games

Southern 35, Alabama A&M 14

Grambling St. 34, Prairie View 21

MVSU 38, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31

Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3

Topics:
NCAA Football
