NCAA Football

|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|4
|0
|140
|59
|6
|0
|210
|68
|NC State
|3
|0
|99
|71
|5
|1
|213
|142
|Louisville
|1
|2
|93
|121
|4
|2
|225
|162
|Wake Forest
|1
|2
|67
|64
|4
|2
|184
|100
|Syracuse
|1
|1
|52
|57
|3
|3
|192
|146
|Florida St.
|1
|2
|67
|70
|1
|3
|74
|94
|Boston
|0
|3
|27
|91
|2
|4
|98
|168
|Coastal Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|2
|0
|55
|26
|4
|0
|148
|69
|Georgia Tech
|2
|0
|68
|24
|3
|1
|146
|76
|Virginia Tech
|1
|1
|40
|41
|5
|1
|200
|82
|Virginia
|1
|0
|28
|21
|4
|1
|153
|106
|Duke
|1
|2
|54
|76
|4
|2
|189
|120
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|41
|62
|2
|4
|146
|185
|North Carolina
|0
|3
|59
|107
|1
|5
|152
|198
|Friday, Sep. 29
Miami 31, Duke 6
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10
Georgia Tech 33, North Carolina 7
NC State 33, Syracuse 25
Boston 28, Cent. Michigan 8
Louisville 55, Murray St. 10
Florida St. 26, Wake Forest 19
Clemson 31, Virginia Tech 17
|Thursday’s Games
NC State 39, Louisville 25
|Saturday’s Games
Clemson 28, Wake Forest 14
Virginia 28, Duke 21
Syracuse 27, Pittsburgh 24
Miami 24, Florida St. 20
Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10
Virginia Tech 23, Boston 10
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|2
|0
|104
|38
|5
|0
|224
|100
|UCF
|2
|0
|91
|36
|4
|0
|190
|63
|Temple
|1
|2
|54
|73
|3
|3
|115
|156
|East Carolina
|1
|2
|82
|133
|1
|5
|133
|287
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|55
|93
|2
|4
|137
|198
|UConn
|0
|3
|97
|160
|1
|4
|142
|218
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Navy
|3
|0
|96
|74
|5
|0
|186
|138
|Houston
|2
|0
|55
|35
|4
|1
|136
|81
|Memphis
|1
|1
|83
|71
|4
|1
|212
|176
|SMU
|1
|1
|71
|63
|4
|2
|263
|186
|Tulane
|1
|1
|83
|51
|3
|2
|161
|138
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|49
|93
|1
|5
|203
|264
|Saturday, Sep. 30
South Florida 61, East Carolina 31
Houston 20, Temple 13
Memphis at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
Maine at UCF, 1 p.m.
Navy 31, Tulsa 21
SMU 49, UConn 28
Marshall 38, Cincinnati 21
UCF 40, Memphis 13
|Friday’s Games
Memphis 70, UConn 31
|Saturday’s Games
Tulane 62, Tulsa 28
Temple 34, East Carolina 10
Navy 48, Air Force 45
Houston 35, SMU 22
UCF 51, Cincinnati 23
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|2
|0
|75
|55
|5
|0
|222
|98
|Texas
|2
|0
|57
|41
|3
|2
|178
|119
|Oklahoma
|1
|1
|80
|79
|4
|1
|223
|116
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|1
|72
|78
|4
|1
|234
|130
|Texas Tech
|1
|1
|99
|60
|4
|1
|234
|139
|Iowa St.
|1
|1
|45
|48
|3
|2
|169
|130
|Kansas St.
|1
|1
|67
|60
|3
|2
|184
|100
|West Virginia
|1
|1
|80
|65
|3
|2
|219
|132
|Kansas
|0
|2
|53
|121
|1
|4
|148
|224
|Baylor
|0
|2
|61
|82
|0
|5
|136
|181
|Thursday, Sep. 28
Texas 17, Iowa St. 7
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Kansas St. 33, Baylor 20
Oklahoma St. 41, Texas Tech 34
|Saturday’s Games
Texas Tech 65, Kansas 19
Iowa St. 38, Oklahoma 31
TCU 31, West Virginia 24
Texas 40, Kansas St. 34
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn St.
|3
|0
|97
|40
|6
|0
|238
|54
|Ohio St.
|3
|0
|167
|35
|5
|1
|275
|94
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|31
|20
|4
|1
|112
|82
|Michigan
|1
|1
|38
|24
|4
|1
|136
|68
|Maryland
|1
|1
|45
|86
|3
|2
|169
|182
|Indiana
|0
|2
|35
|94
|3
|2
|148
|128
|Rutgers
|0
|2
|17
|83
|1
|4
|109
|129
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|71
|41
|5
|0
|201
|71
|Nebraska
|2
|1
|72
|61
|3
|3
|167
|160
|Iowa
|1
|2
|74
|54
|4
|2
|173
|112
|Purdue
|1
|1
|41
|45
|3
|2
|148
|104
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|41
|62
|3
|2
|140
|86
|Illinois
|0
|2
|22
|73
|2
|3
|89
|148
|Northwestern
|0
|2
|31
|64
|2
|3
|128
|132
|Friday, Sep. 29
Nebraska 28, Illinois 6
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Maryland 31, Minnesota 24
Wisconsin 33, Northwestern 24
Penn St. 45, Indiana 14
Michigan St. 17, Iowa 10
Ohio St. 56, Rutgers 0
|Saturday’s Games
Penn St. 31, Northwestern 7
Iowa 45, Illinois 16
Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0
Purdue 31, Minnesota 17
Ohio St. 62, Maryland 14
Michigan St. 14, Michigan 10
Wisconsin 38, Nebraska 17
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|FAU
|2
|0
|96
|48
|3
|3
|205
|155
|FIU
|2
|1
|60
|73
|3
|2
|94
|144
|Marshall
|1
|0
|14
|3
|4
|1
|124
|87
|W. Kentucky
|1
|1
|37
|37
|3
|2
|108
|95
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|1
|57
|55
|3
|3
|120
|153
|Old Dominion
|0
|1
|28
|58
|2
|3
|99
|173
|Charlotte
|0
|2
|32
|44
|0
|6
|77
|186
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Texas
|2
|0
|89
|71
|3
|2
|194
|170
|Southern Miss
|1
|1
|59
|72
|3
|2
|149
|113
|UAB
|1
|1
|66
|68
|3
|2
|165
|149
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|1
|45
|45
|3
|3
|168
|159
|Rice
|1
|1
|38
|27
|1
|5
|70
|218
|UTSA
|0
|1
|29
|31
|3
|1
|141
|72
|UTEP
|0
|2
|28
|46
|0
|6
|86
|241
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Pittsburgh 42, Rice 10
Army 35, UTEP 21
Marshall 38, Cincinnati 21
FAU 38, Middle Tennessee 20
Louisiana Tech 34, South Alabama 16
North Texas 43, Southern Miss 28
FIU 30, Charlotte 29
|Saturday’s Games
Middle Tennessee 37, FIU 17
UAB 23, Louisiana Tech 22
Marshall 14, Charlotte 3
FAU 58, Old Dominion 28
Army 49, Rice 12
Southern Miss 31, UTSA 29
W. Kentucky 15, UTEP 14
|INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|240
|101
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|193
|115
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|70
|156
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|154
|197
|Friday, Sep. 29
Utah St. 40, BYU 24
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Ohio 58, UMass 50
Army 35, UTEP 21
Notre Dame 52, Miami (Ohio) 17
|Friday’s Games
Boise St. 24, BYU 7
|Saturday’s Games
Notre Dame 33, North Carolina 10
Army 49, Rice 12
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|2
|0
|65
|26
|3
|3
|148
|144
|Ohio
|1
|1
|50
|46
|4
|2
|230
|170
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|95
|84
|3
|3
|186
|163
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|60
|51
|2
|4
|151
|165
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|60
|63
|1
|5
|117
|206
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|16
|51
|1
|5
|60
|201
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|126
|71
|4
|2
|257
|190
|Toledo
|1
|0
|20
|15
|4
|1
|188
|155
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|24
|3
|3
|2
|131
|87
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|40
|54
|3
|3
|140
|177
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|35
|47
|2
|3
|95
|91
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|6
|86
|2
|4
|127
|187
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Boston 28, Cent. Michigan 8
Ohio 58, UMass 50
Buffalo 27, Kent St. 13
Kentucky 24, E. Michigan 20
Notre Dame 52, Miami (Ohio) 17
Akron 34, Bowling Green 23
W. Michigan 55, Ball St. 3
San Diego St. 34, N. Illinois 28
|Saturday’s Games
Toledo 20, E. Michigan 15
Cent. Michigan 26, Ohio 23
Bowling Green 37, Miami (Ohio) 29
Akron 31, Ball St. 3
W. Michigan 71, Buffalo 68
N. Illinois 24, Kent St. 3
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado St.
|2
|0
|78
|35
|4
|2
|200
|130
|Boise St.
|1
|0
|28
|14
|3
|2
|143
|123
|Wyoming
|1
|0
|28
|21
|3
|2
|116
|104
|New Mexico
|1
|1
|70
|66
|3
|2
|152
|123
|Utah St.
|1
|1
|75
|37
|3
|3
|186
|179
|Air Force
|0
|2
|62
|84
|1
|4
|182
|161
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|69
|34
|6
|0
|191
|116
|Fresno St.
|2
|0
|68
|31
|3
|2
|160
|120
|UNLV
|1
|1
|51
|54
|2
|3
|156
|167
|Nevada
|1
|1
|56
|62
|1
|5
|135
|205
|Hawaii
|0
|3
|63
|114
|2
|4
|165
|223
|San Jose St.
|0
|3
|33
|129
|1
|6
|105
|294
|Friday, Sep. 29
Utah St. 40, BYU 24
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Wyoming 45, Texas St. 10
New Mexico 56, Air Force 38
Fresno St. 41, Nevada 21
San Diego St. 34, N. Illinois 28
UNLV 41, San Jose St. 13
|Sunday, Oct. 1
Colorado St. 51, Hawaii 21
|Friday’s Games
Boise St. 24, BYU 7
|Saturday’s Games
Navy 48, Air Force 45
Colorado St. 27, Utah St. 14
Fresno St. 27, San Jose St. 10
Nevada 35, Hawaii 21
San Diego St. 41, UNLV 10
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|137
|84
|5
|1
|213
|139
|Utah
|1
|1
|50
|47
|4
|1
|160
|92
|Arizona
|1
|1
|69
|72
|3
|2
|210
|131
|UCLA
|1
|1
|61
|81
|3
|2
|207
|196
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|61
|69
|2
|3
|163
|182
|Colorado
|0
|3
|75
|109
|3
|3
|170
|136
|North Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|0
|117
|24
|6
|0
|258
|61
|Washington St.
|3
|0
|115
|60
|6
|0
|238
|111
|Stanford
|3
|1
|139
|120
|4
|2
|218
|147
|Oregon
|1
|2
|90
|94
|4
|2
|258
|163
|California
|0
|3
|51
|113
|3
|3
|146
|179
|Oregon St.
|0
|3
|40
|132
|1
|5
|116
|270
|Friday, Sep. 29
Washington St. 30, Southern Cal 27
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Stanford 34, Arizona St. 24
Washington 42, Oregon St. 7
UCLA 27, Colorado 23
Oregon 45, California 24
|Saturday’s Games
Southern Cal 38, Oregon St. 10
Arizona 45, Colorado 42
Washington St. 33, Oregon 10
Stanford 23, Utah 20
Washington 38, California 7
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|3
|0
|152
|22
|6
|0
|258
|62
|Auburn
|3
|0
|144
|47
|5
|1
|215
|78
|Texas A&M
|2
|1
|93
|87
|4
|2
|206
|167
|LSU
|1
|1
|24
|53
|4
|2
|152
|113
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|50
|87
|3
|2
|156
|108
|Arkansas
|0
|2
|65
|98
|2
|3
|163
|157
|Mississippi
|0
|2
|26
|110
|2
|3
|134
|187
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|3
|0
|117
|17
|6
|0
|210
|60
|Florida
|3
|1
|108
|88
|3
|2
|125
|121
|Kentucky
|2
|1
|90
|75
|5
|1
|165
|128
|South Carolina
|2
|2
|109
|82
|4
|2
|161
|126
|Tennessee
|0
|2
|20
|67
|3
|2
|121
|128
|Vanderbilt
|0
|3
|38
|142
|3
|3
|122
|155
|Missouri
|0
|3
|61
|122
|1
|4
|136
|200
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Florida 38, Vanderbilt 24
Arkansas 42, New Mexico St. 24
Georgia 41, Tennessee 0
Kentucky 24, E. Michigan 20
Auburn 49, Mississippi St. 10
Troy 24, LSU 21
Texas A&M 24, South Carolina 17
Alabama 66, Mississippi 3
|Saturday’s Games
Auburn 44, Mississippi 23
Georgia 45, Vanderbilt 14
LSU 17, Florida 16
South Carolina 48, Arkansas 22
Alabama 27, Texas A&M 19
Kentucky 40, Missouri 34
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|0
|152
|120
|3
|2
|198
|185
|Appalachian St.
|2
|0
|65
|44
|3
|2
|148
|102
|Troy
|1
|0
|27
|24
|4
|1
|120
|93
|Arkansas St.
|1
|0
|43
|25
|2
|2
|148
|115
|Georgia St.
|1
|0
|27
|21
|2
|2
|65
|94
|Idaho
|1
|1
|45
|44
|2
|3
|117
|131
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|1
|71
|72
|2
|3
|185
|231
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|55
|72
|2
|4
|181
|193
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|23
|29
|1
|4
|118
|154
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|2
|64
|78
|1
|4
|135
|188
|Texas St.
|0
|2
|40
|65
|1
|5
|87
|202
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|25
|43
|0
|4
|61
|158
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Arkansas 42, New Mexico St. 24
Memphis at Georgia St., 1 p.m.
Wyoming 45, Texas St. 10
Louisiana Tech 34, South Alabama 16
Louisiana-Monroe 51, Coastal Carolina 43
Troy 24, LSU 21
|Wednesday’s Games
Arkansas St. 43, Georgia Southern 25
|Saturday’s Games
Louisiana-Monroe 45, Texas St. 27
Appalachian St. 45, New Mexico St. 31
Louisiana-Lafayette 21, Idaho 16
Georgia St. 27, Coastal Carolina 21
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Washington
|3
|0
|141
|110
|4
|2
|220
|227
|Weber St.
|2
|0
|66
|20
|4
|1
|193
|77
|Montana
|2
|1
|125
|112
|4
|2
|233
|201
|N. Arizona
|2
|0
|76
|30
|3
|2
|157
|146
|UC Davis
|2
|2
|126
|120
|3
|3
|178
|165
|Montana St.
|2
|1
|96
|68
|2
|3
|123
|130
|S. Utah
|1
|1
|47
|68
|3
|2
|143
|180
|Idaho St.
|1
|2
|111
|116
|3
|3
|191
|201
|Sacramento St.
|1
|1
|85
|79
|2
|3
|171
|160
|N. Colorado
|1
|2
|101
|138
|2
|3
|163
|193
|North Dakota
|1
|2
|93
|135
|2
|4
|150
|217
|Portland St.
|0
|3
|69
|112
|0
|5
|107
|167
|Cal Poly
|0
|3
|58
|86
|0
|6
|123
|185
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Weber St. 25, Montana St. 17
Idaho St. 38, Cal Poly 34
E. Washington 52, Sacramento St. 31
Montana 45, Portland St. 33
N. Arizona 48, N. Colorado 20
UC Davis 48, North Dakota 24
|Saturday’s Games
Montana St. 30, Portland St. 22
North Dakota 48, N. Colorado 38
Montana 39, Idaho St. 31
N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16
S. Utah 20, Cal Poly 14
E. Washington 41, UC Davis 38
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1
|204
|139
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1
|156
|93
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|165
|147
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|102
|180
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|141
|102
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|96
|155
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Kennesaw St. 38, North Greenville 34
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Bucknell 13
Charleston Southern 58, MVSU 7
St. Francis (PA) 13, Liberty 7
Wofford 31, Presbyterian 7
|Saturday’s Games
Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (PA) 14
Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36
Gardner-Webb 42, Shorter 14
Indiana 27, Charleston Southern 0
Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Elon
|3
|0
|67
|50
|5
|1
|133
|145
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|101
|77
|4
|2
|163
|115
|James Madison
|2
|0
|48
|20
|5
|0
|209
|58
|New Hampshire
|2
|0
|52
|37
|4
|1
|145
|117
|Villanova
|2
|1
|65
|28
|4
|2
|175
|79
|Delaware
|1
|1
|34
|40
|3
|2
|97
|84
|Richmond
|1
|1
|74
|74
|3
|2
|196
|160
|Albany (NY)
|1
|2
|57
|57
|3
|3
|128
|102
|Towson
|0
|2
|26
|49
|2
|3
|69
|126
|William & Mary
|0
|2
|35
|46
|2
|3
|95
|89
|Rhode Island
|0
|2
|32
|63
|1
|4
|97
|127
|Maine
|0
|3
|33
|83
|1
|3
|93
|95
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Maine at UCF, 1 p.m.
Elon 6, Albany (NY) 0
James Madison 20, Delaware 10
Villanova 24, Towson 9
New Hampshire 45, Bryant 17
Stony Brook 21, William & Mary 18
Brown 24, Rhode Island 21
|Saturday’s Games
Villanova 31, Maine 0
Elon 25, William & Mary 17
Richmond 41, Albany (NY) 38
Delaware 24, Stony Brook 20
|INDEPENDENTS
|IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dartmouth
|2
|0
|44
|40
|4
|0
|109
|73
|Columbia
|1
|0
|28
|24
|4
|0
|121
|69
|Yale
|1
|1
|76
|52
|3
|1
|173
|90
|Harvard
|1
|1
|59
|45
|2
|2
|110
|64
|Cornell
|1
|1
|41
|63
|1
|3
|62
|125
|Princeton
|0
|1
|24
|28
|3
|1
|139
|92
|Brown
|0
|1
|28
|45
|2
|2
|93
|106
|Penn
|0
|1
|13
|16
|2
|2
|141
|129
|Friday, Sep. 29
Dartmouth 16, Penn 13
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Columbia 28, Princeton 24
Colgate 21, Cornell 7
Harvard 41, Georgetown 2
Yale 41, Fordham 10
Brown 24, Rhode Island 21
|Saturday’s Games
Columbia 41, Marist 17
Stetson 17, Brown 13
Princeton 50, Georgetown 30
CCSU 42, Penn 21
Cornell 17, Harvard 14
Dartmouth 28, Yale 27
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|114
|27
|6
|0
|250
|61
|NC Central
|3
|0
|67
|49
|4
|1
|115
|109
|Hampton
|2
|0
|45
|25
|3
|2
|127
|114
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|52
|35
|2
|3
|82
|144
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|1
|48
|38
|2
|3
|89
|147
|Howard
|1
|1
|33
|37
|2
|3
|128
|183
|SC State
|1
|2
|70
|68
|2
|3
|119
|82
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|62
|70
|2
|4
|111
|150
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|31
|84
|0
|5
|31
|185
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|25
|89
|0
|5
|44
|170
|Savannah St.
|0
|3
|36
|61
|0
|5
|46
|171
|Thursday, Sep. 28
NC Central 21, Florida A&M 14
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Bethune-Cookman 24, Savannah St. 12
NC A&T 21, SC State 7
|Friday’s Games
SC State 35, Morgan St. 14
|Saturday’s Games
NC A&T 44, Delaware St. 3
NC Central 13, Howard 7
Norfolk St. 35, Florida A&M 28
Hampton 17, Savannah St. 10
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|90
|11
|5
|0
|258
|31
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|69
|61
|5
|0
|226
|102
|Illinois St.
|2
|0
|58
|22
|4
|1
|163
|72
|South Dakota St.
|1
|1
|56
|33
|4
|1
|189
|83
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|71
|67
|4
|1
|202
|111
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|47
|38
|3
|2
|157
|75
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|53
|55
|2
|3
|143
|159
|S. Illinois
|0
|2
|31
|73
|2
|3
|152
|137
|Missouri St.
|0
|2
|20
|72
|1
|4
|91
|199
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|13
|76
|0
|5
|81
|182
|Saturday, Sep. 30
N. Dakota St. 38, Missouri St. 11
South Dakota 38, W. Illinois 33
Youngstown St. 19, South Dakota St. 7
N. Iowa 24, S. Illinois 17
Illinois St. 24, Indiana St. 13
|Saturday’s Games
N. Dakota St. 52, Indiana St. 0
South Dakota 31, Youngstown St. 28
W. Illinois 38, N. Iowa 29
South Dakota St. 49, S. Illinois 14
N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|38
|0
|4
|1
|162
|127
|St. Francis (PA)
|1
|0
|31
|6
|3
|2
|141
|58
|CCSU
|1
|0
|26
|15
|3
|3
|172
|189
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|146
|214
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|39
|112
|Sacred Heart
|0
|1
|15
|26
|2
|3
|133
|132
|Wagner
|0
|2
|6
|69
|2
|4
|108
|162
|Saturday, Sep. 30
CCSU 26, Sacred Heart 15
Wagner 37, Lehigh 20
New Hampshire 45, Bryant 17
St. Francis (PA) 13, Liberty 7
Duquesne 38, West Virginia Wesleyan 13
|Saturday’s Games
Duquesne 38, Wagner 0
CCSU 42, Penn 21
Presbyterian 26, St. Francis (PA) 14
ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|E. Illinois
|3
|0
|62
|55
|4
|2
|107
|157
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|68
|21
|4
|1
|136
|81
|Austin Peay
|2
|1
|48
|41
|3
|3
|141
|111
|Tennessee St.
|1
|2
|77
|71
|4
|2
|135
|109
|UT Martin
|1
|2
|41
|36
|3
|3
|121
|88
|Murray St.
|1
|1
|20
|37
|2
|4
|131
|168
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|45
|29
|1
|4
|101
|127
|E. Kentucky
|1
|2
|55
|95
|1
|4
|88
|153
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|3
|51
|82
|0
|6
|92
|178
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Louisville 55, Murray St. 10
E. Illinois 19, Tennessee St. 16
SE Missouri 29, E. Kentucky 10
Jacksonville St. 34, Tennessee Tech 7
Austin Peay 7, UT Martin 0
|Saturday’s Games
Murray St. 13, UT Martin 10
Jacksonville St. 34, Austin Peay 14
Tennessee St. 45, E. Kentucky 21
E. Illinois 24, Tennessee Tech 23
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Lafayette
|2
|0
|24
|17
|2
|4
|77
|183
|Holy Cross
|1
|1
|27
|10
|2
|4
|160
|138
|Lehigh
|1
|0
|41
|38
|1
|5
|198
|280
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2
|3
|101
|122
|Colgate
|0
|1
|38
|41
|2
|4
|120
|160
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|74
|150
|Fordham
|0
|1
|10
|14
|1
|5
|125
|251
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Lafayette 10, Holy Cross 7
Colgate 21, Cornell 7
Harvard 41, Georgetown 2
Monmouth (NJ) 35, Bucknell 13
Wagner 37, Lehigh 20
Yale 41, Fordham 10
|Saturday’s Games
Lehigh 41, Colgate 38
Princeton 50, Georgetown 30
Monmouth (NJ) 48, Holy Cross 36
Lafayette 14, Fordham 10
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|3
|0
|136
|31
|4
|2
|232
|75
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|79
|58
|4
|1
|198
|158
|San Diego
|2
|0
|61
|24
|3
|2
|119
|106
|Drake
|2
|1
|75
|49
|3
|3
|147
|191
|Marist
|2
|1
|106
|70
|3
|3
|143
|168
|Butler
|1
|2
|77
|71
|3
|3
|147
|161
|Dayton
|1
|2
|55
|67
|2
|4
|113
|131
|Morehead St.
|1
|2
|40
|110
|2
|4
|126
|251
|Valparaiso
|1
|2
|50
|111
|2
|4
|157
|211
|Davidson
|0
|2
|30
|66
|2
|3
|119
|157
|Stetson
|0
|3
|62
|114
|1
|5
|89
|207
|Saturday, Sep. 30
San Diego 23, Dayton 7
Jacksonville 56, Guilford 21
Marist 31, Davidson 9
Drake 27, Butler 16
Campbell 38, Morehead St. 0
Valparaiso 27, Stetson 24
|Saturday’s Games
Columbia 41, Marist 17
Stetson 17, Brown 13
Jacksonville 35, Davidson 21
Butler 44, Morehead St. 6
Campbell 49, Valparaiso 10
Dayton 20, Drake 10
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|3
|0
|87
|78
|5
|0
|145
|109
|Samford
|2
|1
|95
|59
|4
|2
|186
|165
|W. Carolina
|2
|1
|111
|76
|4
|2
|234
|161
|Furman
|2
|1
|120
|76
|3
|3
|212
|173
|Mercer
|2
|2
|123
|82
|3
|3
|181
|113
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|59
|84
|3
|2
|138
|105
|ETSU
|1
|2
|86
|110
|3
|3
|143
|175
|Chattanooga
|1
|2
|87
|93
|1
|5
|117
|186
|VMI
|0
|3
|28
|138
|0
|6
|48
|250
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Furman 56, ETSU 35
Samford 35, The Citadel 14
Mercer 49, VMI 14
W. Carolina 45, Chattanooga 7
Wofford 31, Presbyterian 7
|Saturday’s Games
Wofford 35, W. Carolina 28
Samford 26, VMI 7
Mercer 24, The Citadel 14
ETSU 16, Robert Morris 3
Furman 41, Chattanooga 17
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|McNeese St.
|3
|1
|110
|56
|5
|1
|186
|104
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|0
|106
|43
|4
|1
|166
|111
|Nicholls
|3
|1
|109
|125
|4
|2
|167
|162
|Southeastern Louisiana
|3
|1
|153
|109
|3
|3
|224
|188
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|1
|123
|74
|4
|1
|215
|139
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|86
|56
|2
|4
|110
|132
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|2
|73
|103
|2
|4
|101
|212
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|65
|91
|1
|4
|99
|166
|Houston Baptist
|0
|3
|22
|78
|1
|4
|57
|115
|Lamar
|0
|3
|63
|125
|1
|4
|149
|190
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|81
|131
|0
|5
|103
|253
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Cent. Arkansas 41, Sam Houston St. 30
Abilene Christian 45, Incarnate Word 20
McNeese St. 35, Stephen F. Austin 0
Southeastern Louisiana 49, Northwestern St. 20
Nicholls 41, Lamar 14
|Saturday’s Games
Southeastern Louisiana 49, Incarnate Word 30
Nicholls 14, Northwestern St. 10
Sam Houston St. 27, Stephen F. Austin 16
Cent. Arkansas 27, Houston Baptist 7
McNeese St. 13, Abilene Christian 7
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|3
|0
|108
|48
|5
|1
|176
|121
|Prairie View
|2
|1
|93
|43
|2
|3
|137
|131
|Southern
|1
|1
|66
|62
|3
|3
|128
|180
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|79
|92
|2
|4
|108
|202
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|30
|54
|0
|5
|57
|155
|East Division
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|96
|58
|4
|2
|183
|130
|Alabama A&M
|2
|1
|71
|62
|2
|4
|78
|187
|MVSU
|1
|1
|44
|69
|1
|4
|61
|254
|Alabama St.
|0
|2
|10
|58
|0
|5
|37
|126
|Jackson St.
|0
|3
|57
|108
|0
|5
|72
|188
|Friday, Sep. 29
Alcorn St. 24, Texas Southern 17
|Saturday, Sep. 30
Alabama A&M 27, Ark.-Pine Bluff 14
Grambling St. 31, Clark Atlanta 20
Prairie View 38, Jackson St. 9
Charleston Southern 58, MVSU 7
Southern 31, Fort Valley State 14
|Thursday’s Games
Alcorn St. 24, Alabama St. 10
|Saturday’s Games
Southern 35, Alabama A&M 14
Grambling St. 34, Prairie View 21
MVSU 38, Ark.-Pine Bluff 31
Kennesaw St. 48, Texas Southern 3
