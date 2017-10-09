201.5
Native community to honor Indigenous People’s Day

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 2:43 am 10/09/2017 02:43am
BALTIMORE (AP) — Native American organizers are spending Columbus Day spreading awareness of a campaign to support legislation in Baltimore to change the name of the holiday to Indigenous People’s Day.

The event will take place on Monday at the Baltimore American Indian Center, where leaders from the Baltimore Native American community will share information about the campaign.

Last year the Baltimore City Council introduced legislation to change the holiday’s name but the bill did not pass.

