Maryland man shot 14 times at apartment complex

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 3:41 pm 10/09/2017 03:41pm
CRISFIELD, Md. (AP) — Police near Maryland’s Eastern Shore as asking that witnesses come forward in a fatal shooting in which a man was struck by bullets 14 times.

Crisfield Police Chief Michael Tabor asked for information about the shooting early Friday. Officers responding to several 911 calls found the body of 25-year-old Mark Laquan Smith of Salisbury lying in an apartment parking lot next to a vehicle. He had been shot at least 14 times.

Investigators say drugs, money and a revolver were found lying next to Smith.

