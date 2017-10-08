Maryland deputy injured while trying to arrest woman in car

PASADENA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland sheriff’s office says a deputy was injured as he tried to handcuff a suspect in vehicle that sped off, dragging him along.

The Capital Gazette reports the incident happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon in Pasadena.

The Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy spotted a female in the passenger seat of a vehicle who was wanted on multiple warrants. The deputy got one handcuff on the woman before the driver of the car accelerated, pulling the deputy along.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy suffered injuries to his head and body and was transported to a Baltimore hospital, where he is recovering.

Authorities say the driver and the woman parked the car and ran away. Authorities conducted a search but didn’t find the woman or the driver.

