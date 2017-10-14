201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Maryland: Anderson still athletic…

Maryland: Anderson still athletic director, despite reports

By The Associated Press October 14, 2017 2:54 pm 10/14/2017 02:54pm
Share

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The University of Maryland says Kevin Anderson remains the school’s athletic director, despite reports he has been fired.

On the Twitter site “UMD Right Now,” the school on Saturday tweeted: “University Statement: Kevin Anderson is UMD Athletic Director. Media reports to the contrary are false.”

Some web sites, however, wrote that Anderson has been placed on administrative leave. If that’s the case, then he technically remains the AD but has been relieved of his duties.

Either way, his status is uncertain. Anderson was not in attendance at Maryland’s home football game against Northwestern.

He did not immediately answer a text message from The Associated Press. His mobile phone immediately went to a message that said, “The person you are trying to reach is not accepting calls at this time.”

Anderson took over for Debbie Yow in September 2010 after a six-year run as athletic director at the U.S. Military Academy.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Education News Latest News Local News Maryland News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

CENSORD: Most outrageous vanity plates in DC

The poetic and the pithy. The confusing and the cryptic. And sometimes the naughty and the downright nasty. Here's a look at vanity plates in the D.C. region.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest