Man tending to injured dog fatally struck by car

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 5:42 pm 10/08/2017 05:42pm
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) — Authorities in western Maryland say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle while tending to an injured dog.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Sunday that 49-year-old Clifford Lee Staley was walking along the shoulder of a road in Hagerstown on Saturday evening with two dogs.

Deputies saw a minivan hit one dog. The news release says Staley immediately ran into the roadway to help.

A deputy who was getting supplies to assist ordered Staley to stay out of the roadway. But he crouched down by the dog in the northbound travel lane, where he was struck by a vehicle.

Staley, who has no fixed address, was transported to a hospital in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said Sunday afternoon that he died. The dog was also killed.

