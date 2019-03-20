202
Home » Marine Corps Marathon » Marine Corps Marathon lottery opens

Marine Corps Marathon lottery opens

By The Associated Press March 20, 2019 5:02 am 03/20/2019 05:02am
2 Shares
Jenny Mendez of Costa Rica holds the marathon banner after she finished in first place in the women's division of the 43rd Marine Corps Marathon, Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in Arlington, Va. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

QUANTICO, Va. (AP) — The Marine Corps Marathon lottery is set to open to runners who want to participate in the 44th annual race.

The lottery-based registration system is used to allow the maximum number of runners an opportunity to obtain an entry because the volume of interest exceeds the field capacity.

Known as “The People’s Marathon,” it is one of the largest marathons in the U.S.

Beginning at noon Wednesday, registration slots will open at www.marinemarathon.com . Runners have one week to enter their names in the lottery. Registration slots will close at noon on March 26.

On March 27, all registered runners will be notified of their status through email.

This year’s marathon is scheduled for Oct. 27 in Arlington and Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News Local News marine corps marathon Marine Corps Marathon Washington, DC News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

AP College Football Poll

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!