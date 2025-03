New surveillance video of Sudiksha Konanki, Pitt student missing in Dominican Republic, has released

The video, obtained by Noticias SIN, a Dominican media outlet, appears to show Sudiksha Konanki with her friends and two other men when they were walking to the beach in Punta Cana.

Photo of 20-year-old missing college student Sudiksha Konanki. (Courtesy Subbarayubu Konanki) Photo of 20-year-old missing college student Sudiksha Konanki. (Courtesy Subbarayubu Konanki)

New video has surfaced in the case of Sudiksha Konanki, the Pitt student who went missing last week while vacationing in the Dominican Republic.



Surveillance video obtained by Noticias SIN, a Dominican media outlet, appears to show Konanki with her friends and two other men when they were walking to the beach in Punta Cana.

Konanki, 20, was on a spring break trip with friends

in the Dominican tourist town and was reported missing later that day.

Early Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Konanki’s hometown in Virginia identified a “person of interest” in the case. Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that was incorrect and they have not designated anybody as a person of interest at this time.

The search for Sudiksha Konanki

Authorities are searching on land and water for any signs of Konanki, who was last seen at the Riu Republica Hotel around 4 a.m. Thursday, March 6.

More than 300 people have become involved in the search efforts to find her and the Dominican Republic National Police have formed what is being called a new, “high-level commission” to oversee the case of Konanki.

The investigation also includes the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Attorney General’s Office, the FBI, and the International Liaison of the U.S. Embassy.

The sheriff’s office acknowledged there’s been “considerable public speculation” about what happened to Konanki but cautioned against drawing any conclusions.

“Everybody’s kind of working through this right now. There’s a lot of folks that are involved, so we want to make sure that before we put any information out, that we get it absolutely right,” Loudon County Sheriff Mike Chapman said.

Sudiksha Konanki’s case investigated as an accident

Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, said on Monday evening that authorities are investigating the case as an accident.

A photo shows 20-year-old Sudiksha Konanki, a University of Pittsburgh student who went missing last week while vacationing in the Dominican Republic. Defensa Civil Dominicana

“We are concerned,” Abinader said Monday during his weekly meeting with the press. “All government agencies are searching … because the latest information we have from one of them, from the last person who was with the young woman, what he says according to the reports is that a wave, while on the beach, crashed into them.”

Safety tips for traveling abroad

Even at a resort, a travel expert suggests a few best practices

for anybody traveling this spring break.

Keeping your wits about you while traveling matters in the states and places with travel advisories.

The current advisory for the Dominican Republic recommends exercising “increased precautions.”

While booking can be as easy as one click, safely getting through the vacation is imperative, especially when it’s an international trip.