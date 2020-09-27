CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 rocks campaign trail | US panel tackles vaccine priorities | Latest virus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Virginia school district apologizes for history of racism

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 2:40 PM

ASHBURN, Va. — A public school system in Virginia has apologized for its history of racial segregation and a more recent pattern of discriminating against Black students.

The Washington Post reports that the Loudoun County Public Schools addressed its apology on Friday to the county’s Black community in a letter and video.

The county fought a school desegregation order for more than a decade after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled it illegal. Michelle Thomas, president of the local NAACP, questioned whether the apology is genuine.

Rob Doolittle, a spokesman for the schools system, said the apology is only one step in the county’s plan to fight systemic racism.

