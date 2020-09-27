CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tiny airborne particles may pose big problem | Colleges struggle to salvage semester amid outbreaks | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Judge to sentence Army…

Judge to sentence Army veteran who shot 2 sheriff’s deputies

The Associated Press

September 27, 2020, 7:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEESBURG, Va. — A Virginia judge will decide this week whether to impose a 74-year prison sentence that a jury set for a retired Army major who shot and wounded two sheriff’s deputies.

Several jurors who convicted Douglas Vernon Johnson Jr., 54, told the Washington Post that they either believed they were giving him a lower sentence or wish they had the power to do so.

The Loudoun County Circuit Court judge who is scheduled to sentence Johnson on Wednesday can reduce the jury’s punishment. Defense attorney Edward Ungvarsky is asking for a 20-year prison term.

Five jurors signed affidavits for the defense saying they thought Johnson deserved a chance to be released earlier.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up