Teen arrested in Ashburn after road rage incident

Vivian Medithi

December 23, 2019, 11:07 PM

A teenager was arrested Sunday evening in Ashburn, Virginia, after a traffic altercation where he threw various objects at a woman’s car, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near Route 7 and Belmont Ridge Road just before 7 p.m. Shuaib Akbary, 18, of Leesburg, was charged with throwing missiles at a vehicle before being released on bond.

The other driver said Akbary threw a pack of cigarettes and other objects at her car, scratching the paint.

Below, see a map of the area where the road rage incident occurred:

Crime News Local News Loudoun County, VA News Virginia News
ashburn leesburg vivian medithi

