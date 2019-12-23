Teen arrested in Ashburn after road rage incident

A teenager was arrested Sunday evening in Ashburn, Virginia, after a traffic altercation where he threw various objects at a woman’s car, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened near Route 7 and Belmont Ridge Road just before 7 p.m. Shuaib Akbary, 18, of Leesburg, was charged with throwing missiles at a vehicle before being released on bond.

The other driver said Akbary threw a pack of cigarettes and other objects at her car, scratching the paint.

