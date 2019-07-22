Who will save this church? Money is not the object as Middleburg seeks to preserve historic building.

The Town of Middleburg is offering to transfer ownership of a nearly 200-year-old church building to a private group that…

The Town of Middleburg is offering to transfer ownership of a nearly 200-year-old church building to a private group that can afford its renovation and preserve its cultural significance in an adaptive reuse.

The Asbury Church, which dates to 1829, is the oldest standing church in Middleburg. It is located on North Jay Street, near the heart of Middleburg’s downtown. The town acquired it in 2014, 15 years after it was last occupied, and has since invested $174,000 to stabilize the two-story stucco-over-stone building, including a new roof.

Middleburg has released a request for sealed proposals from “experienced and qualified firms and teams that wish to be considered for the purchase and adaptive reuse” of the church. The RFP emphasizes that any proposed use must maintain and promote the building’s historic and cultural significance, ensure its long-term preservation inside and out, support the community in some way — to include economic impact — and have limited “negative…