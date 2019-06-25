Carter Center to auction off big ticket items at fundraiser in Loudoun Co.

The Carter Center's auction will take place Saturday as part of a five-day retreat at a Leesburg, Virginia, resort for the center's supporters.

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A guitar signed by the Rolling Stones, vacations to Hawaii, France and Martha’s Vineyard and signed photographs of five U.S. presidents are among the items former President Jimmy Carter will be auctioning off at his foundation’s annual charity benefit.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports The Carter Center’s auction will take place Saturday as part of a five-day retreat at a Virginia resort for the center’s supporters. Proceeds from the wide-ranging offerings will go toward efforts to advance global peace and health care.

The newspaper reports that last year, the event pulled in $3.5 million from bidders. The highest bid went to “Rachel and Cotton,” an original 2016 oil painting made by President Carter.

Carter grew up in Plains, Georgia.

