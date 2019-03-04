Loudoun United lands jersey sponsor. And a place for visiting teams to crash.

The National Conference Center in Leesburg has struck a far-reaching deal with Loudoun United, agreeing not only to be the team’s jersey sponsor for its inaugural season, but also to host visiting teams, youth teams…

The National Conference Center in Leesburg has struck a far-reaching deal with Loudoun United, agreeing not only to be the team’s jersey sponsor for its inaugural season, but also to host visiting teams, youth teams and all guests of events taking place at Loudoun United Stadium.

Terms were not disclosed. A jersey unveiling event was held Saturday at the Black Olive Bar & Grill at The National, 18980 Upper Belmont Place. The red home jersey and black away jersey will both feature “The National” logo alongside the United Soccer League team’s crest.

“In soccer there isn’t a more highly sought-after opportunity than the front of jersey partner as it essentially takes on the identity of the club,” Adam Behnke, Loudoun United FC chief operating officer, said in a statement. “We couldn’t think of a better, local partner to embark on this historic first-of-its-kind journey in Loudoun County.”

The 1 million-square-foot National Conference Center, the fifth largest hotel in…