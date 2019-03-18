202
DeAngelo Hall to open barbershop in Ashburn

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 18, 2019 8:27 am 03/18/2019 08:27am
Former NFL defensive back DeAngelo Hall is opening a barbershop in Ashburn’s University Commerce Center called Parlor Twenty Three.

The name is in honor of Hall’s jersey number during his 10-year run with Washington’s NFL team.

Parlor Twenty Three will offer “higher-end services” for men and women, including skin care, color services and hair replacement, according to a release. It is expected to open April 10.

Marques Blackmon is the shop’s manager and a co-owner and, according to a release, the licensed master barber is committed to a high level of service — all stylists will be required to have at least five years of experience.

The shop expects to eventually open a unisex salon area in the Ashburn shop to offer more services for women.

“We also plan to add a gaming area for kids and a lounge — we’d like our salons to be a family destination,” Blackmon said in a statement.

Hall and Blackmon also expect to open a location in Anne Arundel, Maryland, by the…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

