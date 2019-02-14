Loudoun’s first Silver Diner locked in for Ashburn. Next to a 55,000-square-foot indoor car wash.

Loudoun County Parkway at Route 7 is a crossroads of firsts. On one side of the road, the county’s first Trader Joe’s opened in August at One Loudoun. And on the other, it is confirmed, the county’s first Silver Diner is locked in for the Peterson Cos.’ Commonwealth Center.

Jim Mertz, Fairfax-based Peterson’s vice president of retail, said Wednesday Silver Diner is aiming for a fall 2020 opening, as the chain has other locations it’s trying to line up first — Peterson’s Rio Washingtonian Center in Gaithersburg included. But the lease is signed, he said. The roughly 6,000-square-foot restaurant will be similar in architecture to the Silver Diner in Columbia, which just opened late last year.

Commonwealth Center, located on the east side of Loudoun County Parkway on either side of Russell Branch Parkway, started with a secure Visa (NYSE: V) data center and office campus, but has evolved over the years into an entertainment destination — anchored by Topgolf and iFly — with…