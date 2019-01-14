202.5
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Massive At Home store…

Massive At Home store landing in Leesburg

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline January 14, 2019 11:52 am 01/14/2019 11:52am
2 Shares

At Home, the big-box home décor store, will open its first Loudoun County outpost at the Peterson Cos.’ Compass Creek development.

The 88,000-square-foot At Home (NYSE: HOME) will be located along Compass Creek Parkway, south of Battlefield Parkway, adjacent to a massive, 194,000-square-foot Walmart (NYSE: WMT) supercenter scheduled to open this year. Across Compass Creek Parkway, the Ion International Training Center is expected to open in early May.

Peterson Cos. filed for At Home-related site plans last week. Angela Sweeney, Peterson spokeswoman, said the developer is finalizing a deal with a gas station for Compass Creek and is in discussions with a couple potential restaurants, but nothing else is ready to be made public.

Compass Creek was a 550-acre mixed-use project, to include some 2.5 million square feet of office and 550,000 square feet of retail, until Peterson sold the majority of it — 332 acres — in September for $73 million to Microsoft Corp. Microsoft (NASDAQ:…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
At home business Business & Finance Local News Loudoun County, VA News Virginia Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Slow cooker recipes

Looking for a meal that's easy to make in your slow cooker? Here are some ideas.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500