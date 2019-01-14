Massive At Home store landing in Leesburg

The 88,000-square-foot At Home will be located along Compass Creek Parkway, south of Battlefield Parkway, adjacent to a massive, 194,000-square-foot Walmart supercenter scheduled to open this year.

At Home, the big-box home décor store, will open its first Loudoun County outpost at the Peterson Cos.’ Compass Creek development.

The 88,000-square-foot At Home (NYSE: HOME) will be located along Compass Creek Parkway, south of Battlefield Parkway, adjacent to a massive, 194,000-square-foot Walmart (NYSE: WMT) supercenter scheduled to open this year. Across Compass Creek Parkway, the Ion International Training Center is expected to open in early May.

Peterson Cos. filed for At Home-related site plans last week. Angela Sweeney, Peterson spokeswoman, said the developer is finalizing a deal with a gas station for Compass Creek and is in discussions with a couple potential restaurants, but nothing else is ready to be made public.

Compass Creek was a 550-acre mixed-use project, to include some 2.5 million square feet of office and 550,000 square feet of retail, until Peterson sold the majority of it — 332 acres — in September for $73 million to Microsoft Corp. Microsoft (NASDAQ:…