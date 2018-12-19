Planned spy museum in Virginia gets $10 million boost

202.5
December 19, 2018
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A planned museum in Virginia dedicated to the exploits of a World War II-era spy and special-operations outfit and similar organizations has received a $10 million donation.

The Office of Strategic Services (OSS) Society announced that The Starr Foundation has made the donation toward construction of the National Museum of Intelligence and Special Operations.

The museum is planned for the Kincora development in Loudoun County.

The OSS Society says the museum will educate the public about the importance of strategic intelligence and special operations.

The OSS operated during World War II and is generally acknowledged as the forerunner to the Central Intelligence Agency.

