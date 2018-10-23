202
WATCH: Video shows woman confronting Spanish-speaking family

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 6:31 pm 10/23/2018 06:31pm
LOVETTSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A woman has been captured on video yelling obscenities and “Show me your passports” to a family speaking Spanish at a Virginia restaurant.

The Washington Post reports that the incident happened on Oct. 17 at Andy’s, a restaurant in the small northern Virginia town of Lovettsville.

The woman, who is white, can be heard saying, “Go back to your (expletive) country,” and “Don’t freeload on America.”

A Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the woman left at the request of the restaurant manager. He said no charges are pending.

The restaurant posted a response on Facebook, sarcastically thanking the woman for “never returning to Andy’s.” The post also said: “You are not welcome.”

The video was recorded by a Guatemalan woman who shared it with Telemundo 44 in Washington, D.C.

Topics:
andy's restaurant Local News Loudoun County, VA News lovetssville racism Virginia
